The Last of Us: How the Cordyceps Infection Works

Runners

Named for their speed, Runners are considered to be the very first stage of infection. Whether passed through a bite or airborne spores from contaminated food, the Cordyceps infection will take over the host’s brain completely after two days, transforming them into this creature. The first symptoms of infection are erratic and violent behavior, causing those infected to attack others seemingly unprovoked. Though Runners are the most human-like stage, as the infection spreads further throughout the brain, they begin to lose their vision and develop fungal skin lesions across their bodies.

Stalkers

The next stage of infection is the Stalker, categorized by fungal plates that have begun to grow over the eyes. This stage of Cordyceps can occur anywhere between two weeks to a year after infection as the fungus takes further control over the host’s body. Rather than attacking humans on sight, Stalkers have evolved to hide and hunt their prey, using a primitive form of echolocation to make up for their waning eyesight. In the game, they even attach themselves to fungal growths in the wall in a sort of hibernation state until someone dares to disturb them.

Clickers

The third stage of infection is reached after a year, and transforms the host beyond recognition. The fungus has grown beyond the brain, covering the head in thick fungal plates that cover the eyes. Infected that have reached this stage are called Clickers because of the terrifying noise they make while searching for prey and navigating their surroundings. They have perfected their echolocation tactics and are able to sense anyone who gets too close. Clickers also have enhanced strength, and the thick fungal plates covering their face and body make them tough to kill.

Bloaters

Reaching the fourth stage of infection is somewhat rare because it takes years after exposure for the fungus to cause such a drastic transformation. Bloaters appear enormous and towering in size, with the host’s body buried deep under thick fungal plates. At this point, the head has been entirely replaced with fungal growths and the body has developed sacs of mycotoxin that the Bloater can throw at their prey to incapacitate them. They have incredible strength with the ability to rip a human’s face apart at the jaw.

What’s so terrifying about this infection is that while we typically think of zombies as reanimated corpses that have been killed and then brought back to life by some sort of virus, the Cordyceps fungus technically keeps the host alive through this entire process, even though they aren’t conscious or in control. The creators of The Last of Us games have excelled at creating a horrific yet realistic infection, and we can’t wait to see how this strain of the Cordyceps fungus evolves in the series.