HBO’s The Last of Us: The Changes to Bill’s Story and the “Parallel Universe” of TV

Needless to say, the HBO series takes a very different approach. In the episode, we get to see how Bill and Frank (a brilliant Murray Bartlett) first met, an emotionally closed-off Bill learning to accept his own sexuality, and the ups and downs of his relationship with Frank through the years and up to its tragic end. When a sickly Frank asks Bill to help him commit suicide before he succumbs to an illness that has left him largely bed-ridden, Bill chooses to take his own life too, deciding it’s a better fate than living on without the man he loves.

It’s a beautifully written hour of television full of intimate moments: Bill cooking and playing the piano for Frank, Frank planting a patch of strawberries for Bill, the two imbibing another bottle of sweet wine, and Frank filling their home with his paintings. And many trials: Bill and Frank fighting off raiders knocking at their door, a very uncomfortable double date with Joel and Tess, and a last supper before the end. The result is a fully realized portrait of love, anchored by stunning performances from Offerman and Bartlett, that turns these two side characters from the games into two of the most impactful on the show.

“I was nervous when I called Neil and I was like, ‘Alright, I have a radical suggestion,'” Craig Mazin recalls with a laugh when we catch up with The Last of Us showrunner ahead of the episode’s premiere. “Long Long Time,” and the show as a whole, is the result of the creative partnership between Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann, who co-created the original game and has now made the jump to television to write, executive produce, and direct episodes of the HBO series. As you might expect, this collaboration included many conversations about which aspects of the game would and wouldn’t work for the new medium. “Neil Druckmann is the rarest of collaborators, particularly collaborators who are responsible for the source material itself. He has a singular focus on what will make the best television show. He was not precious, there was never ego,” says Mazin.

For Druckmann, who arguably knows the world and characters of The Last of Us better than anyone else on the planet, the TV series provided a great opportunity to try some new things within the story.

“We talked about a bunch of things we couldn’t do in the game, like jump around in time and show a full relationship as much as we can dramatize in one episode,” says Druckmann, who describes Bill and Frank’s story as a pivotal moment that will inform Joel and Ellie’s own relationship as it progresses in the series. “How does it reflect back to Joel and Ellie? And it did so in really interesting ways. And when you look at that relationship, and then where we go forward [with] a bunch of other relationships, it creates a more interesting palette for the whole season. That’s why it felt like such a win for me. It was worth the deviation.”

Mazin also felt the episode was “a place where we thought we had an opportunity to take a breath, to take advantage of the fact that Bill had created an oasis, solitude as sanctuary. And then start to, by drawing a thread that was in the game, explore the passage of time and some big themes that ultimately are going echo forth and inform pretty much every other relationship we see. It’s all kind of packed in weirdly into that story, which in its own way, has a very happy ending.”