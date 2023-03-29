Best New Science Fiction Books in March 2023

If there’s one thing that unites this month’s science fiction picks, it’s an interest in journeys. These books might be about journeys to other planets, to alternate versions of the same world, or to the perspective of a being almost entirely unlike oneself. Here are our top picks for the best new science fiction books in February 2023.

Feed Them Silence by Lee Mandelo

Type: Novel

Publisher: Tordotcom

Release date: March 14



Den of Geek says: Neurological implants are a great science fiction staple, but they’re usually used to ask questions about human existence and memory. Mandelo addresses animals instead in this bloody-looking experiment.

Publisher’s summary: What does it mean to “be-in-kind” with a nonhuman animal? Or in Dr. Sean Kell-Luddon’s case, to be in-kind with one of the last remaining wild wolves? Using a neurological interface to translate her animal subject’s perception through her own mind, Sean intends to chase both her scientific curiosity and her secret, lifelong desire to experience the intimacy and freedom of wolfishness. To see the world through animal eyes; smell the forest, thick with olfactory messages; even taste the blood and viscera of a fresh kill. And, above all, to feel the belonging of the pack.

Sean’s tireless research gives her a chance to fulfill that dream, but pursuing it has a terrible cost. Her obsession with work endangers her fraying relationship with her wife. Her research methods threaten her mind and body. And the attention of her VC funders could destroy her subject, the beautiful wild wolf whose mental world she’s invading.