How Kim Sherwood Wrote a Killer James Bond Novel Without Bond

It’s a challenge because obviously, I can’t write like Ian Fleming, I can only write like myself. Because I have admired him for so long, he influenced my writing, the approach I took was: Where are there shared points of commonality or shared DNA between our styles? He has these uncanny, unsettling images; he often likens the human body to an animal or meat or something mechanical. Particularly when things are going wrong for Bond—in Casino Royale, at first, the imagery is very beautiful, very lulling in the setting, and as Bond starts to lose, things get creepier. Another way was he uses this third-person omniscient point of view that’s almost like a roving camera; you can enter into anybody’s mind. That was my approach, looking to Fleming for my cues but then trying to write in my own style.

Double or Nothing has love triangles within honeypots, with the Double Os using seduction to track each other’s loyalties. How did you decide upon romantic intrigues to drive the plot?

It was very much at the beginning of the process, thinking about writing, in essence, a James Bond novel that doesn’t star James Bond. I thought of him like a star with his own gravity; if he’s there, you’re going to look at him. So I’ll bake that metafictionally into the plot and have it that he’s missing from the beginning. But then you’re asking the reader to care about these other characters they don’t know. So, I’ll use Bond’s gravity: One of the Double Os will be someone who Bond has mentored (Bashir), one of them will be his ex-lover (Harwood), and then if I have a love triangle between the three, that’s a fantastic engine for the conflict that can drive the plot forward. And we know that all three love each other, so we have that reason to care about them.

Did you have a particular Bond in mind when writing his flashbacks?

It would change depending on the scene. I’m writing in Fleming’s world, but you can’t ignore the films, nor would I want to, because he himself was influenced by that process. But particularly action scenes, I’m thinking of Daniel Craig’s brawn and muscularity; I’d be thinking of Sean Connery’s sort of panther-like walk or Pierce Brosnan’s suave, smooth charm.

You’re the first woman to write a Bond novel and the second woman to write within the larger universe (after Kate Westbrook’s The Moneypenny Diaries). How did that add to the pressure?