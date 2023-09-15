Wilderness Cast: Meet the Stars of Prime Video’s Juicy New Thriller Series

Prime Video’s new thriller series Wilderness is already making a splash by having a truly great bop as its theme tune in Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, but there’s much more to enjoy here than that. The raunchy show follows a young writer called Liv, whose dream life with her handsome and wealthy husband falls apart when they move stateside and she catches him cheating on her. Their “make or break” dream holiday is set to crumble into a nightmare, albeit a scenic one, when Liv sets out to get her revenge.

The cast of Wilderness may be small, but it’s stacked with notable actors, some of whom might seem very familiar to you. If you can’t remember where you’ve seen them before, or just want to know more about them, we’re here to help!

Jenna Coleman as Liv

Blackpool-born Jenna Coleman is the star of Wilderness, and she’s very popular over in the UK. After having seen her performance in the new Amazon show, you can probably see why that is! Coleman manages to get our sympathies from the outset, even though we know almost straight away that her character Liv is going to be responsible for at least one deadly act.

Previously, Coleman starred as Clara Oswald, the companion of the Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) in Doctor Who. The character of Clara was a very popular addition to the long running British sci-fi series, but Coleman ultimately left the role to star as Queen Victoria in the period drama Victoria. Since then, she has landed big parts in the miniseries The Cry, The Serpent, and in Netflix’s Neil Gaiman adaptation The Sandman, where she played Johanna Constantine. She also had a very brief moment on screen in Captain America: The First Avenger back in 2011!