The West Wing: The Biggest Crises President Bartlet Faced

While Bartlet’s response is initially taken as personal, he defends it on historic precedent. “A Roman citizen could walk across the earth without fear of being attacked in the certainty that the full wrath of the empire would be brought down in full upon anyone who dared molest one of her citizens,” Bartlet tells Leo, wishing he could promise the same for his citizens. The chief of staff warns that is not the kind of president he wants. But Fitzwallace outlines how it could be done, presenting a plan which would take out a major airport, causing widespread civilian casualties, and blocking the area from medical aid or food. Bartlet agrees it is an inappropriate response for what amounts to a “fifty buck crime.” This is Charlie Young’s (Dulé Hill) introductory episode and he is optimism personified. “I’ve never felt like this before,” Charlie tells Josh after witnessing both sides of the president’s nature. Josh promises “It doesn’t go away.”

A Presidential Assassination Attempt

Rapid gunfire from an assassination attempt ends the season 1 finale “What Kind of Day Has It Been” in chaos. In season 2’s two-hour premiere, “In the Shadow of Two Gunmen,” we learn Bartlet was hit, and the attack also inflicted collateral damage on the staff. Secret Service Special Agent Ron Butterfield (Michael O’Neill), directly charged with the president’s safety, sustains a small hand injury. The president is in the middle of telling him to get it looked at when Butterfield checks Bartlet for possible injury, and feels blood near the stomach.

The number of people who know about Bartlet’s multiple sclerosis grows during this episode. Disclosing all medical conditions for treatment, Abbey quietly reveals the secret to the attending physician. Determining who is accounted for following the chaos of the attack, Toby comes up one short. He discovers Josh gasping for breath, holding his stomach, and hemorrhaging so much blood through his chest it covers his shirt and hands. He will ultimately be in surgery for 12 hours.

A manhunt for the shooting team ensues, which gives the series a chance to show flashbacks to when each of the staff joined Bartlet’s entourage. Meanwhile C.J. and her press department is under grueling scrutiny due to an escalating military situation which starts when an American pilot is shot down over Iraq. The Department of Defense demands immediate action, the press corps insists on information.

Civil War and Genocide in Kundu

The Kundu Crisis is inspired by the real-life 1994 Rwandan genocide. The fictional country is first mentioned in season 2’s “In This White House,” when President Nimbala (Zakes Mokae) meets with Josh and Toby, who threaten sanctions to stop Kundu from getting free or discounted HIV/AIDS medication from politically compromised sources. In exchange, they can buy from U.S. pharmaceutical companies, and spread the spending out over several loans so congress doesn’t have a chance to vote it down. The episode ends with Bartlet informing the visiting president that ARF rebels staged a coup d’état in Kundu. Nimbala’s sons and brother were killed in the overthrow, and his wife is in hiding in Kenya. Bartlet offers the president asylum, but Nimbala returns to his torn country, to be executed moments after getting off the plane.

The coup leaders enact a brutal ethnic cleansing of the Induye minority. Intelligence reports put the death toll close to 25,000 by the episode “Inauguration (Part I).” It rises to 115,000 when speechwriter Will Bailey (Joshua Malina) has the president ask “Why is a Kundanese life worth less to me than an American life?” in an address to the nation.