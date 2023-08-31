Taylor Swift Eras Tour Movie Just Did What Barbie and Oppenheimer Could Never

Demand for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Movie tickets causes AMC Theatres to put fans in a queue. pic.twitter.com/jCQry9GeBv — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 31, 2023

The demand for tickets to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour movie has now created a queue line to access AMC Theatres websites and apps! 💀✨ #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/q0EGFryq62 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) August 31, 2023

You T*aylor Sw*ft stans are on my LIST!



I go into the AMC app to book my Bottoms and Equalizer 3 tickets, and I open to this! The hell is going AWN!? Keep this shit on Ticketmaster! pic.twitter.com/3TFmqGNHmO — Duane Miller (@Cinemaniac94) August 31, 2023

While not as bad as ticket sellers and digital scalpers using bots to essentially corner the market on Eras tickets—a phenomenon so infuriating for the pop star’s fans that the U.S. Senate held hearings which nominally investigated Ticketmaster—the difficulty in obtaining tickets to the concert film still gives a taste of the full Eras experience to everyone. AMC Theatres’ site was eventually able right the ship, but it came only after nearly every ticket had been sold out, save for the occasional seat which is reserved for those needing handicap assistance. Below is one such North Carolinian fan’s experience with finding a seat.

I was going to buy a couple tickets here in NC and give them away, but all that’s left are single handicap seats! I LOVE IT!! I think Barbies record breaking numbers are in jeopardy!! 🔥🔥🔥#AMC #AMCTheatres pic.twitter.com/qSzzuiCSPk — Ron James (@ronjame1) August 31, 2023

And speaking anecdotally, despite having an overabundance of AMC Theatres in New York City, after just looking, I too could not find an open seat no matter the location or the showtime (with many cinemas having multiple screens playing the film up to four showings a day).

The boost in enthusiasm for moviegoing could not have come at a better time for AMC either. Earlier this month, AMC Entertainment reported a sales increase of 15 percent for the second quarter of the year (April through June). In other words, even without the two-headed triumph of Barbenheimer, AMC was making money from its highest quarterly attendance since before the pandemic in 2019. Nevertheless, AMC CEO Adam Arnon cautioned a grim future when he said, “There are real and potentially severe liquidity hurdles on the horizon that we will need to overcome.”

For many tech enthusiasts, this is a sign of the inevitable march of progress, with streaming continuing to supplant cinema. However, we might point out it is perhaps a better reflection of the amount of debt even the biggest theater chain in the U.S. incurred during the pandemic, as well as the fact that despite Barbenheimer’s joint success, film studios seem hellbent on triggering another year of delays and paucity of theatrical releases due to a refusal by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to fairly pay and protect their writers and actors.

Some may say the death of cinema is therefore inevitable, but if so, Ms. Swift just proved it’s laughing up at us from hell.