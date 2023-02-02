The Snow Girl: a Netflix Thriller to Scratch Your Scandi-Noir Itch (Even Though it’s Spanish)

The Snow Girl is based on a 2020 novel by Spanish writer Javier Castillo. It tells the story of the abduction of a five-year old girl, Amaya Martín, from a crowded celebration for Twelfth Night. Twelfth Night is 5th January and it is the 12th day of Christmas, Christmas Day itself being the first (in case you ever wondered what the song or the Shakespeare play were on about). The Cabalgata de Reyes (Parade of Kings) is a Spanish festival held that evening that is especially popular with children, as during the colourful parade people playing the parts of the three kings from the story of the birth of Jesus hand out sweets to the crowd.

In 2010, it all goes horribly wrong for Ana and Álvaro when Álvaro briefly lets go of their daughter Amaya’s hand and Amaya disappears. The series follows the attempts of a young investigative journalist called Miren, who is recovering from her own past trauma, to find the missing girl. It also follows the police investigation, and every now and again it checks in on the status of the missing girl’s parents as well. Miren, however, is the main character.

The series is not inspired by any specific true story, though its focus on a child abduction will obviously call to mind real life cases. For British viewers, it will immediately remind them of the disappearance of Madeleine McCann from further along the same coast, in Portugal, at the same age as the victim in the book, three years old (in the TV series she has been aged up to five). As the series goes on, other real crime cases as well as other well known abduction novels will also be brought to mind, but we won’t say any more about those here.

The inspiration behind the novel is more personal, though. According to Ready Steady Cut, Castillo was out walking with his wife and young daughter and let go of his daughter’s hand for a moment. This story came from his own anxieties around something happening to her, and it explores every parent’s worst nightmare – losing sight of your child for a moment in a crowd and them disappearing, leaving you to wonder if you will ever see them again.