Is Marvel’s Blade Reboot in Trouble?

Kevin Feige knows how to give a spectacular presentation. But one of his most memorable moments was at the end of the 2019 MCU panel at Comic-Con, when Feige interrupted what appeared to be a closing celebration to bring out Mahershala Ali. The Academy-Award-winning actor simply put a hat on his head as the lights dimmed and a one-word logo appeared on-screen: Blade.

Since that moment, anticipation has only grown, from original Blade actor Wesley Snipes offering his support for the project, to the exciting additions of Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre to the cast. Not even a baffling post-credit sequence to Eternals, in which Blade’s voice can be heard warning Dane Whitman against removing the Ebony Blade, could diminish the excitement.

However, some recent news might raise eyebrows, as director Bassam Tariq has stepped away from the project just weeks before filming was to begin. According to the Variety article reporting the move, no explanation for the change has been revealed. “It’s been an honor working with the wonderful folks at Marvel,” Tariq said in a statement. ” We were able to put together a killer cast and crew. Eager to see where the next director takes the film.”

Currently, Blade is scheduled to hit theaters on November 3, 2023, as part of the MCU’s fifth phase. No word has been given about a change in release date, and it may never come. Marvel chief Kevin Feige has dealt with director changes before, most famously when Edgar Wright stepped down from the first Ant-Man, but also when Alan Taylor stepped in for Patty Jenkins on Thor: The Dark World and Sam Raimi took over from Scott Derrickson on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.