Does Marvel’s Moon Knight Deserve a Season 2?

That plotline would be especially compelling if Lockley ends up on the Thunderbolts, the dark Avengers that Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) has been assembling throughout Phase 4. Although there had been some consideration of bringing in Dane Whitman the Black Knight, last seen in Eternals, or Gorr the God-Butcher from Thor: Love and Thunder into Moon Knight, the series largely stayed separate from the rest of the MCU. But if Moon Knight’s comic book adventures are any indication, it would be a lot of fun to watch other heroes (or the rogues of the Thunderbolts) try to deal with Marc and Steven. If Marvel chooses this direction for the live-action version, Moon Knight season 2 could focus on introducing the character to the larger MCU.

Finally, there’s the question of villains. Despite getting Ethan Hawke to play the role, no one considers Arthur Harrow to be Moon Knight’s greatest nemesis. In fact, the character appeared in only one comic book issue, and in a very different form. That leaves plenty of more notable Moon Knight adversaries to explore on screen.

In addition to the dream demon Morpheus (not to be confused with the Sandman over at DC) and the Sun King, Moon Knight’s prime antagonist is Raoul Bushman, Marc’s former mercenary boss. To be sure, Bushman invokes more than a few cultural stereotypes. But as seen with the Mandarin in Shang Chi, Marvel knows how to reshape a character with a problematic past.

But Does Moon Knight Deserve a Second Chance?

While a second season offers numerous possibilities, the question still remains: should Moon Knight get to come back? Some may say no, suggesting that we’re starting to see the onset of “superhero fatigue”, fueled in part by the many movies and shows Marvel releases a year. A new Moon Knight season may only fuel that exhaustion. On the other hand, even Disney has only so much money to devote to the MCU, and a Moon Knight second season might take resources away from another character, who deserves a chance in the spotlight.

While I certainly want to see more lesser-known Marvel heroes like Wonder Man and the Great Lakes Avengers make it into the MCU, I certainly think Moon Knight offers too much potential to be ignored. Leaving aside the fact that he’s played by Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight offers a unique opportunity to examine mental health through a superhero lens. Over the years, Marc Spector has become a character who learns how to not only survive with a unique mental state but actually thrive and do good. Where too many superhero stories portray different mental states as inherently evil (looking at you Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Moon Knight shows that different is not the same as broken, and can actually be heroic.

It remains to be seen if Diab and other creatives on Moon Knight can craft a television series that does justice to those concepts. But with so much potential to do something different, it would be a shame if Disney didn’t even give it a shot.