Who Will Die in the Stranger Things Finale?

5. Hopper

Hopper has already tried to sacrifice himself once this season in an effort to save Eleven, and he’s had one fake-out death in the past. Is it time for him to hit the old dusty trail once and for all? Well, we’d suspect not, because Joyce has had to deal with one boyfriend dying and to put her through another seems like overkill for a woman who’s really been going through the wringer since the show began!

That said, Hopper could now be in further danger if Kali sees him as standing between Eleven and doing the “right thing” by eliminating their bloodline. Could Kali end up removing Hopper from the equation? Or is it more likely that Hopper will take out Kali to save Eleven? Eleven’s fate seems to be up in the air, but Hopper is definitely spoiling for a fight, one way or another.

4. Steve

Steve was supposed to be killed off all the way back in season one, but will the Duffers finally make good on their abandoned plan to get rid of him? The pair have played coy over Steve’s fate recently, but have said, “It would be the next logical step. He keeps getting beaten up more and more. The only way we could take it further is death.”

It’s true that Steve has taken plenty of hits and kept on ticking, but a heroic sacrifice from Steve feels like it could be earned at this stage, especially if it means saving Dustin. The duo have both promised that “you die, I die” going into the series finale, but when push comes to shove, Steve will do anything to save his friends, no matter how reckless.

3. Mike

Mike really hasn’t had much of anything to do in Stranger Things for a while, but killing him off to shift both Will and Eleven into vengeance mode is undoubtedly a path the show could take.

Mike’s senseless death at Vecna’s hands could act as the ultimate emotional trigger for Eleven, because her abilities have always been closely tied to her feelings. Losing someone she loves so dearly could amplify her powers to unprecedented levels, giving her the edge needed to destory someone like Vecna. Meanwhile, Will losing his best friend and former crush could enable him to tap more deeply into his hive mind connection to either fight back or guide Eleven strategically.