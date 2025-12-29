5 Things the Stranger Things Finale Needs to Avoid

We have no idea what the Stranger Things finale has in store for us. We know that the Hawkins gang are heading towards a final battle with Vecna, but we don’t really know what that will entail, and there are plenty of mysteries still surrounding the villain and his Lovecraftian plan to merge dimensions. We also know that with Kali back in the mix, Eleven may have to make a choice between living an idealistic life with Hopper and Mike, or making sure that the bloodline (and the military threat) is gone for good.

While there are plenty of things that we would like to see play out in the series finale, there are also things that we would prefer not to see. Here are the main pitfalls that the show should probably avoid…

A Significant Time Jump

It feels like it would be nice to see what happens to these characters in the future. Perhaps Steve and Nancy eventually end up married with six little nuggets. Perhaps Eleven and Hopper start their own secret squad to right the world’s wrongs in the shadows. Perhaps Dustin becomes super famous in the gaming world. Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps. But should the finale make a significant time jump and show us where all our faves end up, it may fall into several traps.

On the business side, if Stranger Things were to ever be resurrected (in a legacy sequel series or movie, for example) the writers would be tied to those surprising future glimpses rather than left with the ability to deploy or alter them. However, there’s also the believability of aging the cast so that they look 30 or 40 to reflect a significant time jump, which always looks dodgy no matter how good the makeup is. The series has been struggling with its child actors aging out of their characters already, but aging them into future versions of those characters is just as tricky.