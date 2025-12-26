Did Stranger Things Just Do Avengers: Doomsday Before Marvel?

This post contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 5 and also maybe Avengers: Doomsday?

In the penultimate episode of Stranger Things, we finally learn the truth about Vecna and the Upside Down. The Upside Down, it turns out, is not a hellish alternate reality. Rather, it is a conduit to such a world, a wormhole that connects our world to a place of suffering that Dustin and his fellow Dungeons & Dragons players dub “The Abyss.” Sent to the Abyss after attacking Eleven, Henry Creel transformed into Vecna, and now plans to meld his world with ours. But Vecna can only do that by amplifying his powers, which he plans to do by kidnapping children around Hawkins.

If you’ve been paying attention to the many, many leaks and speculation about the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday, that plot sounds quite familiar. Between the teaser trailers focusing on children, hints dropped in previous movies, and Doom’s actions in the Marvel Comics Secret Wars storyline, it sure seems like Avengers: Doomsday plans to travel a plot path that Stranger Things is covering now.

Here’s what we know so far about what’s coming in the Marvel Universe. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Strange meets the Illuminati of Earth-838, who tell him about incursions, events where two Earths from different realities collide. If they meet, the two destroy one another, which has led some to save their world by destroying the other. The post-credits scene in Multiverse of Madness sees the sorceress Clea arriving to recruit Strange in a battle against incursions. Later, in the post-credits scene of Captain America: Brave New World, Sterns warns Sam Wilson that these other realities have their own heroes, who will do anything to save their world, implying that some will try to stop an incursion by destroying Earth 616.