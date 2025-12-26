Stranger Things Season 5 Is Failing Its Best Characters

Holly isn’t alone. She’s one of many kids targeted by Vecna, including the season 5 standout Derek. Derek has all of the smart-mouth attitude that made Mike in particular so popular, and he’s played with aplomb by Jake Connelly. He’s joined by his older sister Tina, who has a connection to Erica Sinclair, the original Stranger Things: The Next Generation star.

All of the best parts of season 5 have been about these younger characters. Holly’s encounters with Mr. Whatsit have been weird and frightening, while the pie-eating sequence and the school escape sequence combined humor with scares. In short, Stranger Things season 5 actually found a way to recreate its prime appeal while continuing to move toward a final showdown with Vecna.

Well, volume 2 of season 5 found a way to keep moving forward. The same can’t be said of the three episodes in volume 2. These episodes push the new kids to the back, forcing them to stand around while the series deals with dangling plot points involving older characters, most of which the audience stopped caring about long ago.

Was there anyone really worried about the romance between Jonathan and Nancy, a relationship that stopped being interesting when they were reporters in season two? Dustin and Steve used to be one of the best parts of the show, and the two performers still have chemistry. But season 5 has turned Dustin into a sad kid who can’t stop mourning Eddie Munson, a character change that leads him to fight with Steve instead of buddying up with him. And why do we need Hopper, the best adult character of the show, to once again complain that Eleven has outgrown him, a complaint he’s been making since the end of season 1?

These older characters have had their time and that time has passed. Now, it’s the kids’ turn.

Trapped With the Big Kids

Nothing illustrates the problem more than the decision to pair Holly with Max in Camazotz. Volume 1 of season 5 established Holly as a great Stranger Things hero. She used her nerd knowledge ofA Wrinkle in Time to navigate the world with Mr. Whatsit, making her brave and compotent without sacrificing any of the series’ scares.