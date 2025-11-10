Stranger Things Creators Reveal Which Fan Favorites Almost Got Killed Off Years Ago

“Justice for Barb!” That rallying cry launched after the death of Nancy Wheeler’s best friend Barb Holland midway through season 1. It also helped spur Stranger Things into the cultural sensation it is today. Since then, the series has had no problem killing off characters that connect with fans, including most recently Joseph Quinn’s metalhead Eddie Munson and Grace Van Dien’s Chrissy Cunningham.

As the series heads into its fifth and final season, fans already worry that favorites won’t make it to the closing credits. But in the minds of Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer, some of these stand-outs are already living on borrowed time. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the Duffer Brothers even admitted that Sheriff Hopper and Steve Harrington were once each separately marked for death.

For his part, Steve almost shared Barb’s fate as a season 1 casualty. “That was close,” Matt said of Steve’s would-be fate, a statement that makes sense within the character’s storyline. He’s introduced in the show as a flake, a cool kid with great hair and who seems to only have a superficial interest in Nancy, especially in contrast to the earnest outsider Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton).

Yet, by the end of the season, Steve got a stay of absence and for one reason. “We just fell in love with Joe Keery,” explained Matt. “But had we not liked Joe Keery, Steve would’ve been gone.” Thus Keery endeared himself to the Duffers and audiences alike, shaking off his popular kid status and winning over fans when Steve started hanging out with Dustin and the other nerds in season 2. However, the Duffers cited another, even more integral character as a potential victim.