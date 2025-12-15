Stranger Things’ Priah Ferguson on Why Everyone Loves (Fears) Erica

Lines like that not only made Erica a fan favorite, but also kept her on the show. “Originally, Erica was written just to have one appearance in season two,” Ferguson reveals. “But the Duffers kept finding ways to write her back in a little in season two, wherever they could. Then in season three, she came back with a lot, you know, the whole ‘You can’t spell America without Erica’ speech, which was great.”

Grateful as she is for the continued work, Erica’s popularity comes as a surprise to Ferguson. “I definitely wasn’t expecting the fans to like her so much,” she enthuses. “I knew she was written well, but I wasn’t expecting such a huge fan base for her. But it was so exciting!”

“She comes in at a perfect time, especially when everything is going on and people just want answers to stuff,” Ferguson adds. “She comes in with the answers, says what people are thinking and wants to handle straight business. So I think that’s why people like her so much. She’s relatable.”

Erica certainly gets a chance to handle straight business in the most crowd-pleasing moment of season five’s first volume. Enlisted to help capture Derek Turnbow (Jake Connelly) before Vecna can take him, Erica joins her frenemy and Derek’s older sister Tina (Caroline Elle Abrams) for dinner, ready with pie laced with a sleeping agent. When Tina refuses, Erica has to get resourceful, forcing everyone to partake before beasties from the Upside Down can arrive.

Tense as the scene was on screen, Furgeson had a delightful time shooting it. “Oh, my gosh, that scene was so much to film!” she exclaims. “We had a lot of laughs But we also just wanted to tell a great story, so we weren’t laughing super hard to where we weren’t focused. And Frank [Darabont] who directed the episode, was amazing. He made sure to affirm us, and he made sure we were doing a great job.”

And, of course, Ferguson did her part to maintain solidarity with castmates where the pie was involved. “I did eat some of the pie, and I didn’t fall out from eating it,” she confesses. “The pie was pretty good!”