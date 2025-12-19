Noah Schnapp Weighs in On the Mike and Will Relationship Ahead of Stranger Things Finale

As the clock ticks down to the final episodes of Stranger Things, it’s getting wild out there in the internet streets. Speculation and fan theories are rampant, with viewers eagerly dissecting the latest Volume 2 trailer and combing through cast interviews with an occasionally frightening zeal. Who will survive? How will Vecna be defeated? And will poor Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) ever catch a boyfriend break?

For those that don’t know, a huge portion of the Stranger Things fandom has been not-so-secretly hoping that best friends Will and Mike (also known as “Byler”) will discover their friendship is something more than strictly platonic. (Don’t believe me? There are over 65,000 TikToks tagged “byleredit” right now. A surprising amount of them are set to Hozier.) And Stranger Things has, in some ways, leaned into this idea, using Will’s obvious crush on his bestie to tease out the show’s exploration of his sexuality.

To be fair, the show has largely depicted Will’s journey with a deft hand. While it’s fair to complain that the show sidelined the character too heavily in recent seasons, it’s never punched down at him for his feelings or made them into a joke for the other characters to laugh at. Instead, Will’s acquired a sort of mentor in Robin (Maya Hawke), who spent most of season 5’s first volume trying to help the younger boy sort out not only his sexual orientation, but his self-worth, offering comforting advice about what it means to feel so different in a world that expects everyone to be the same.

But then, of course, Will finally got powers and saved Mike’s life in one of the series’ most impressive scenes to date, and suddenly, anything seems possible. With the character finally coming into his own like this, could Will actually confess his true feelings to his best friend? Maybe. But don’t hold your breath that it means Byler’s destined for a happy (or at least non-platonic) ending.