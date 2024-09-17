Which Countries Are Getting Ghosts Remakes? Meet the New Characters

Beloved UK sitcom Ghosts, which came to the end of its run last Christmas, has already been very successfully adapted for US audiences – the fourth season of the US version is set to premiere on CBS on October 17. A German version is currently in production, an Australian version has just been announced, and there have been rumours of a Spanish version as well. Just what makes Ghosts so very appealing to international writers?

The key set-up is simple: a young woman inherits a large old house and moves in with her husband. Shortly after, she has a nearly-fatal accident, and when she wakes up from her coma, she realises she can see ghosts – and a large group of them are residing in her new house.

The key to making international versions successful is changing the specific details of the ghosts. Each country has its own, rich history, so each set of ghosts needs to be tailored to the history of that particular country. Luckily for the US version, whose house is considerably newer than the UK one, they don’t have to have lived in the building – they just need to have died on the land, whether that’s in the house or on the grounds, or on that particular bit of countryside before the house was built (it’s a sitcom, don’t think about the mechanics of it too much). This allows the UK version to feature a caveman and the US version to feature several characters who are older than the house itself.

The ghosts come from a variety of different time periods, and each version usually includes a similar, but not identical, mix of personalities. Here’s a run-down of what we know about each version so far and how they have adapted the original to suit their own territory.