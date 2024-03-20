Ghosts Fans, Get Ready for ‘Two or Three’ New Remakes

Ghosts may have ended on the BBC, but the beloved sitcom continues to live on around the world. In addition to the hit American remake on CBS, multiple new international versions are in development, as reported by Deadline.

At the 2024 French TV industry festival Series Mania, BBC Studios’ Matt Forde confirmed that “there are two or three other versions [of Ghosts] in the works.” The warm-hearted comedy about a woman who inherits a dilapidated mansion along with a gang of spectres from across the centuries will be remade for multiple international audiences.

Which countries are about to get their own version of Button House and its comedy spirits? According to Ghosts co-creator and star Simon Farnaby speaking on Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast (RHLSTP to friends) in November 2023, Germany and Spain are among them. So, get ready for ‘Der Geister’ and ‘Los Fantasmas’?

The US Ghosts is currently airing its third season and was recently renewed for a fourth (it’s sailed past the UK original’s 34-episode total and even after the SAG-AFRA strike delay, will likely double it). That success is in part down to the show’s decision to tailor its ghost characters to suit the new location. Instead of a 1990s disgraced Tory MP, it has a 1980s Wall Street Trader. The closeted WWII military captain is now a closeted Revolutionary War veteran, and so on.