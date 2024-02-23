Ghosts Producers Talk Shortened Third Season, Sas’ Power, and U.K. Guest Stars

Fans can cross Sas’ (Román Zaragoza) power off that list as we now know he can insert himself into Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) dreams and interact with them while they are asleep. Jay bought a new big flatscreen TV but Sam doesn’t like where Jay wants to place it in the living room. We then see Sas enter Jay’s dreamscape (which includes him playing professional basketball and traveling to outer space which is a clear nod to the Star Trek universe) so that he can tell Jay which side of the room to mount the TV on.

“It’s fun for us to try to think of episodes that wouldn’t be easily done on other shows,” Port said.

“A challenge on the show is getting Jay involved in the ghost stories,” Wiseman added. “I’m proud of what we have been doing and what we continue to do to get him involved. Jay does care about the ghosts. This felt like a concrete opportunity to have him in scenes with Sas in particular and to tell future stories down the road. We get to go to any place that Jay can dream about. It opened the show up in a cool way, but it also doesn’t break the premise.”

After “Man of Your Dreams” there are only eight more episodes of Ghosts season 3 set to air. A 10-episode season is much shorter than the previous two outings and this is due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and negotiations taking much longer than expected to be resolved. Although Port and Wiseman had more time to pre-plan the season, there was a shorter amount of time to film each episode. This has meant that season 3 may be missing some elements fans were looking forward to. One of these is the return of another guest star from the Ghosts U.K. series.

“We want to have everyone on, but we also want to make sure the part is right and everything. So it won’t happen this year, but it’s something we want to continue to do,” Wiseman said.

While there won’t be any U.K. crossovers this season, the rest of the season will feature several fan-favorite guest stars returning. Port and Wiseman have confirmed that Punam Patel, Andrew Leeds, Caroline Aaron, Odessa A’zion, and Betsy Sodaro will reprise their roles from past seasons. Along with these guest stars, there are also opportunities for fans to explore more of Woodstone Manor’s surroundings.