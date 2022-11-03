Ghosts: Comparing the Characters, History & Humour in the UK and US Comedies

The next closest connection between a UK ghost and their US counterpart is Julian/Trevor (Simon Farnaby/Asher Grodman). Both died wearing a shirt, tie and blazer but no trousers and both are the most recently deceased ghost in the house; Julian is from the early 1990s and Trevor from the year 2000. However, Julian is an MP who died in a scandalous sex act, whereas Trevor is a young finance executive. Executive producer Joe Port told Den of Geek that “the 90s British sex scandals in Parliament were such a specific thing… Obviously, we had our own 90s sex scandals”, referring of course to President Clinton’s impeachment following lying about his affair with Monica Lewinksy. However, the impeachment of a President made that a rather more serious incident for the US. “The douchey finance bro to us seemed like a fun American archetype to explore,” Port said. “I went to college with so many of those guys at Penn.”

Hetty Woodstone (Rebecca Wisocky, US) is also very similar to Lady Button (Martha Howe-Douglas, UK), though she’s from a slightly earlier time period, and considerably less moral. Lady Button is an uptight but upstanding Edwardian lady, whereas Hetty is a late 19th-century robber baron. Although she shares some of Lady Button’s old-fashioned views on modesty, women’s roles in society, class, and so on, Hetty is also an unapologetic borderline criminal, which Lady Button most certainly is not.

Sexuality and Race: The Captain/Isaac & Kitty/Alberta

There are fairly obvious reasons for the different period choices when it comes to the Captain/Isaac (Ben Willbond/Brandon Scott Jones). The choices of a British World War Two officer and an American War of Independence officer show the significance of the two wars in the two countries. World War Two was, of course, very important in American history as well, but for Americans it was a war fought primarily overseas, whereas for British people, it was fought in their own homes and cities, as we see in the taped-up windows of Button House during flashbacks to the Captain’s time there. The American War of Independence, on the other hand, is a war that, for obvious reasons, is very important to Americans but not much talked about in Britain.

Both shows aim to deal sensitively with the history of racism when it comes to characters of colour in the cast. The only regular ghostly character of colour in the UK series (there are more living people of colour) is a Black woman, Lolly Adefope’s Kitty, who is presumably inspired by the real life British woman Dido Elizabeth Belle. Dido Belle was born in 1761; her mother Maria Belle was an African enslaved woman in the Caribbean, and her father was British naval officer Sir John Lindsay. Lindsay took Dido Belle to England when she was very young, and she was raised by his uncle, the Earl of Mansfield, alongside her cousin Elizabeth Murray. Kitty being raised by her white father alongside a white sister seems to echo Dido Belle’s story pretty closely, and her unequal treatment also reflects real life.

Kitty’s story wouldn’t work in an American context, and considering the show is a light-hearted comedy, including an enslaved character would result in some probably very awkward shifts in tone. US Black character Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), therefore, comes from the 1920s. She makes regular references to racism and to the struggles she faced as a Black woman, but she was not enslaved, and she can also be the focus of stories about brighter topics like enthusiastic fans thanks to her status as a minor celebrity. As Port told Den of Geek, “Race is so much a part of the story of America, and it’s something that we want to handle delicately and respectfully and honestly.”

Historical Divergence: Sasappis, Robin, Thorfinn & Thomas

It was also important for the US version to feature a Native American character, something obviously not relevant to the British version (the indigenous people of Britain are Celts). “Having a Native character was always our number one priority amongst the cast,” Port says. “We have Native representation in the writer’s room, we have in the cast obviously, and we have a Lenape consultant. It’s something that we really take care to get right.”