The Wheel of Time Season 3 Ending Explained: Lord Gaebril, The Eelfinn, and Other Mysteries

Mat likewise may not find that his memory problems have been “fixed” in the way that he asked, nor does he perhaps realize the power of his wish to be left alone by magical forces like the One Power. The Eelfinn both praises and chastises him for using his final wish to leave their realm, but he almost loses his life for it, as foretold by Min’s visions. Keep an eye on the fox medallion around Mat’s neck in future seasons of The Wheel of Time; it may prove useful.

Nynaeve’s Power Awakened

Nynaeve very cleverly noticed the humble collar initially discarded by Liandrin in her frantic search, but although she had to forfeit the item, the Red Ajah darkfriend uttered a very telling phrase before taking it and propelling Nynaeve into Tanchico Bay: “I’m going to kill the strongest channeler in a thousand years.”

Thanks for that reminder, Liandrin! Nynaeve apparently just needed a near-death experience to unblock her access to the One Power, and her abilities were on full display as she pushed aside the waters and walked ashore unscathed. They say that touching the True Source can be quite intoxicating, and Nynaeve’s release must have been cathartic enough to elicit a few blissful giggles of disbelief and wonder.

Thom Merrilin and Lord Gaebril

Elayne believes that she has known the queen’s consort Lord Gaebril since she was a child and is amazed to hear from Thom Merrilin, the bard who was once in the Andoran court himself when she was a toddler, that her mother never had a consort. In fact, his keeping tabs from a distance is what allowed him to know this for a fact.

It seems that Rahvin, the Forsaken seen scheming with Lanfear elsewhere in The Wheel of Time finale, instead took on the identity of Gaebril and altered everyone’s memories to believe that he had been there the whole time as a trusted advisor. In reality, he likely escaped his prison only recently and insinuated himself into modern day politics to use his powers of influence for the Dark One’s purposes.

The Fate of Siuan Sanche and Lanfear

Moiraine’s defeat of Lanfear was far from complete, but the Aes Sedai held her own quite well thanks the the sa’angreal, a kind of magical amplifier, that she got from her visit to Rhuidean. Sadly, she was also greatly motivated by the death of her beloved, Siuan Sanche, which she felt from afar. Although this death did not appear in the books, it provided sufficient impetus for Moiraine to remove Lanfear’s sword and cut the Forsaken’s throat, forcing her to flee.