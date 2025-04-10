The Wheel of Time Season 3 Just Changed the Fate of Two Key Characters
The Wheel of Time series chose to diverge from the books quite significantly for two important players in the Battle of the Two Rivers.
This article contains The Wheel of Time spoilers.
At this point in The Wheel of Time television series, fans have become accustomed to the considerable liberties the show has taken to adapt the sprawling fantasy epic to the screen. But while some changes to the chronology and the locations are undoubtedly justifiable in this compressed storytelling format, every once in awhile a modification leaves us scratching our heads. Such is the case with “Goldeneyes,” the seventh episode of season 3, which depicts the pivotal Battle of the Two Rivers.
More specifically, it follows the final climax of that particular campaign known as the Battle of Emond’s Field, and the episode is remarkably effective in immersing viewers in the skirmish between trollocs and farmers that was so important in the novels. In fact it’s the accuracy of details like the fortifications, the role of Padan Fain, the storms of Alanna Sedai, and the strong leadership of “Lord Perrin Goldeneyes,” that makes the contrast of the out-of-place conclusion so noticeable.
The endings in question are that of Loial, who appears to make the ultimate sacrifice to close the Waygate and prevent trolloc reinforcements from arriving, and Perrin, who turns himself over to the Whitecloaks in exchange for their help during the battle. Neither of these things happened in The Wheel of Time books the way they unfold on screen, and the motives behind the modifications stand out as questionable at best and egregious at worst.
“Why are these changes any different from, say, the absence of Mat Cauthon and Verin Sedai, both of whom were present for the battle in the books?” one might ask. But while the shuffling of characters and locations seems reasonable for narrative balance, the changing of a major storyline seems more speculative. In the books, for example, Loial simply locks the Waygate behind him and, although foiled by a later incursion, is left unscathed. So why make his effort to close the magical passage so seemingly permanent in this episode of The Wheel of Time, for him and the Waygate itself?
The Ogier is not necessarily out of the picture for good, and perhaps his dramatic departure could be triumphantly undone in a future episode, but what about Perrin’s fate? Although his deal with Dain Bornald of the Whitecloaks to help with the fight was straight out of The Wheel of Time books, he quite justifiably refused to honor his pledge in the original tale due to the fact that the Children of the Light didn’t lift a finger against the trollocs.
It’s likely that, as with Loial’s disappearance in the Waygates, Perrin’s arrest is played for drama so that when he escapes or is let go, he’ll be all the stronger for it. But given how opposite both events are from their book counterparts, it feels wrong somehow to use such a 180 simply to make things more tragic for the viewing audience. The Women’s Circle of the Two Rivers, which picked up the Whitecloaks’ slack in the books, almost lost their moment in the sun!
Fortunately, Faile specifically commented on the women’s prowess in battle, which was a reminder in turn of how her character’s arc differed from the novel. Without getting into book spoilers, there are deals made for Faile to flee but instead she brings reinforcements. That change, of course, makes much more sense given that, even in the Robert Jordan story, Faile could protect herself just fine.
Maybe the fate of Perrin and Loial is a strange thing to nitpick. Some fans may be reading this article thinking, “You’re questioning that detail and not all the other over-the-top changes The Wheel of Time has been guilty of making?” But with seasons 2 and 3 hitting the mark so well otherwise (particularly in the fourth episodes of each season), a misstep this large feels very much out of place. It remains to be seen if the circumstances of these characters will be undone in future episodes to remedy the error.