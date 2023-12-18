The Wheel of Time Star Madeleine Madden Felt the Full Weight of Egwene’s Arc

When the collars were first created, we see the damane moving in very rigid military movements, so I think they worked really well for that. But Sharon [Gilham], who is our head of costuming, is fantastic, just a genius. How can you make a collar look like it’s just sitting magically on you but also beautiful and comfortable to wear? It was through trial and error of moving around in the collar and rehearsing in the collar — and I was in that collar all day — they did their absolute most to make it comfortable for me.

And also leaning into when it was uncomfortable! There were movements that I couldn’t do: I couldn’t sit up properly with it on; I couldn’t tilt my head too far down. And I wanted to keep it that way because that’s also what the character would be feeling. So even though it was a bit uncomfortable for me, it also helped my performance with it being realistic as well.

In a very tragic sense, was Egwene’s time in the collar partly responsible for her unlocking her true potential as a channeler?

Egwene was really struggling with not standing out at the White Tower and not feeling like she was special or excelling at the rate that she wanted to. She was trying these new things like trying to channel without the use of her hands after her experience that she had with the Whitecloaks and never wanting to feel that powerless again.

And we’ve seen that she’s always had this determination inside of her and what she felt was best for her. Being at the White Tower actually wasn’t and in turn was great for Nynaeve, and she’s really confused by all this. And tragically, her time spent in the collar — she really found out how strong she is and what her potential is and has excelled at a very rapid but brutal and effective rate.

That’s also attributed to her relationship with Renna; Renna has taught her just how special she is, and even in that moment where you see Renna tell Egwene that, there’s a moment of appreciation, but also a lot of guilt and shame for feeling those things, for needing that, for needing to be seen and for needing to be validated. By the end of the season, we really see that Egwene is strong. She doesn’t need to prove that to anyone anymore. She knows that within herself.