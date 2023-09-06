The Wheel of Time: What Happened to Nynaeve in the Arches?

For Nynaeve, the first arch presents her with a traumatic memory that does not appear in the Jordan novels. A younger version of her hides in the cellar while unspeakable things happen to her parents. The second arch supposedly shows her what is currently happening in the Two Rivers: a terrible plague that she is not there to help with as Wisdom. This version of the present is not all that different from what Nynaeve is shown in the books, which is an important distinction given what happens next.

The third arch shows her a disjointed, nightmarish vision before making her think she has suddenly finished the test. She angrily refuses to become an Accepted and runs off to help her beleaguered village, meeting Lan on the road and sharing an embrace. But in reality, the dream of the Arches had not yet ended, and as the return gate fades, she seems to forget that the way back “appears but once,” as she was told. She is lost in the Arches, like so many Novices before her.

But of course she wasn’t really. Despite the fact that Nynaeve’s failure to return does appear in The Wheel of Time books, it did not result in a delay or the guilt felt by the three sisters who thought she had died as it did in the show. The years of subjective time and the loss of a daughter weren’t there either, but one thing is true in both forms of the story: her channeling in the Arches, which is not supposed to be possible without burning out, was powerful enough to bring back the arched exit a second time.

When changes like this are made for a television adaptation, it’s best to focus attention on how the storytelling choice might clarify the journeys of several interconnected characters in the absence of narration. Nynaeve’s return poses the question of what’s next, not just for her but for someone close to her like Egwene, who may have seen this near tragedy as just the sort of catalyst she needed to find her own inner strength.