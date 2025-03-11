The Wheel of Time Season 3: New Forsaken and Unexpected Alliances Revealed
Season 3 of The Wheel of Time will feature some unlikely alliances and "deeply psychotic” new villains among the Forsaken.
Although The Wheel of Time is filled with antagonists in the form of Darkfriends, Black Ajah, and even the oppressive Seanchan and Whitecloaks, its true “big bads” are the Forsaken, powerful channelers whose bond with the Dark One allows them to live from one Age to the next. Because they are disproportionately more powerful than the Aes Sedai of the present, they may appear invincible, but our chat with showrunner Rafe Judkins and actors Rosamund Pike and Natasha O’Keeffe reveals a possible means of defeat in season 3 and beyond.
Judkins teases that the answer might lie in the increasingly unstable relationship between the Forsaken, especially as each one awakens with their own agenda. “It’s really one of the fun things to see: these variations of evil thrown up against each other,” he says. “Can they work together? Do they work more against each other than they do with each other? All of that, I think, is such an exciting flavor in the books, and it’s really fun when you get to see it come to life on the show.”
Although Ishamael, the first Forsaken introduced in The Wheel of Time, was defeated at the end of season 2, Lanfear, who has a soft spot for The Dragon she is meant to conquer, is very much still around, and Judkins’ characterization of her is interesting to say the least. “I actually think Lanfear, for all of her evil misdeeds, is probably one of the kinder, more human of the Forsaken,” he says.
Moiraine, according to Pike who plays the Aes Sedai protector, thinks that kindness might be exploitable. “What Moiraine knows about Lanfear is that she loved the Dragon historically, and there’s allure for her in Rand that’s romantic,” she says. “And perhaps that’s the thing that’s going to keep him safe. I think she feels she won’t kill him.”
Because of this common need to protect Rand, Lanfear and Moiraine often find themselves cooperating, though with different methodology. Says O’Keeffe, who plays Lanfear, “It’s a really interesting match. These two happen to become somewhat comrades with one another, seeing as they really don’t like each other. But they have to find a way to work together.”
Pike is fully aware that her character is playing with fire by consorting with the enemy in The Wheel of Time. “She’s playing a high stakes game, and it nearly goes very, very wrong,” she says. “Is this the threads of the Pattern leading her into the path of Lanfear? It definitely seems as the season goes on that their destinies are somehow intertwined.”
Judkins clarifies that the back-and-forth between Moiraine and Lanfear in The Wheel of Time season 3 will go well beyond the fate of the Dragon Reborn. “They have a very important relationship to each other outside of just what happens with Rand,” he says. “I think it’s one of the more fun parts of this season is getting to see that relationship be expanded upon.”
We’ve already had a peek at the Forsaken known as Moghedien at the end of The Wheel of Time season 2, and with more on the way (Sammael perhaps?), Moiraine’s association with Lanfear might be an important ingredient in combatting more powerful foes. As Pike puts it, “Moiraine is taking a big risk in forming an alliance with Lanfear, but perhaps to have Lanfear close is better than risking Rand potentially falling into the path of any of the other Forsaken.”
Judkins is very clear that Moghedien, Sammael, and whoever else might show up in The Wheel of Time season 3 and beyond will not be nearly as level-headed as Lanfear. “Some of the people we’ll meet this season are truly deeply psychotic,” he says. “Each of the Forsaken is so different from one another and so different in how they approach the world.” Fans should consider themselves warned!
The Wheel of Time season 3 premieres on Prime Video on March 13, 2025.