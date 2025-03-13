The Wheel of Time Season 3 Visits the Aiel Waste With a Prophecy Reminiscent of Dune

One of the most interesting cultures in the world of The Wheel of Time is that of the Aiel people, who dwell in the desert to the east of the Dragonwall mountain range. Like those in the West, they have a prophecy about the Dragon Reborn, but to them he is the car’a’carn, or Chief of Chiefs: one who will unite the disparate tribes of the Waste. There’s also another key difference we wanted to talk about with showrunner Rafe Judkins and Ayoola Smart, who plays the Aiel Maiden of the Spear known as Aviendha.

“One thing that I loved the first time I read the books was the Aiel,” Judkins tells Den of Geek. “I think they’re one of the cultures that is most representative of Robert Jordan’s ability to build something that feels as if it could be real. The Aiel don’t feel like, ‘Oh, these are some fantasy tropes we’ve thrown together, and this is how they make sense for this group.’”

Tropes aside, the Aiel prophecy about an outsider savior sounds a lot like Dune’s Fremen prophecy of the Lisan al Gaib, or “Voice from the Outer World.” But besides that commonality (and the desert setting), their view of the car’a’carn is quite different. Beyond the fact that the prophecy was not manufactured as it was in Dune (this is fantasy after all), there is very little reverence for the supposed messiah, as evidenced by Aviendha’s attitude towards Rand in The Wheel of Time.

Smart explains, “When the myth of a prophecy turns into a reality, I think how that’s going to make you feel or what you expect or what it is that’s actually being fulfilled — and in this case who that person is — you don’t know how that’s going to affect you. [Aviendha] spent all of this time thinking about the idea of this person and not the reality of who that person is, and she’s not that impressed.”