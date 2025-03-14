The Wheel of Time Season 3 Just Made an Implied Book Romance Canon

This article contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time season 3 episodes 1, 2, and 3.

Once again, The Wheel of Time has decided to take a relationship between two women that was exceedingly close but not clearly defined in the books — in this case that of Elayne and Aviendha — and make it much more specific. Robert Jordan, it seems, may have been fond of innuendo, particularly among his women characters, but the series writers are apparently not satisfied with mere hints of sisterly affection.

After all, remember in season 1 when it was revealed that Siuan and Moiraine were quite intimate behind closed doors, even though they butted heads in public? The bond that Jordan referred to as “pillow friends” was common among isolated Aes Sedai Novices, but how do we explain the seemingly out-of-nowhere flirtation between Elayne and Aviendha in the opening episodes of The Wheel of Time season 3?

For actor Ceara Coveney, who plays Elayne, the implied relationship was revealed to her before she read the books. “It’s really weaved into Robert Jordan’s text, and I think the relationship is there, although ambiguous,” she admits. “When Ayoola was cast, we chemistry read together, so we knew that this relationship was coming. I think that really informed the way in which we read the books and how we saw the relationship.”