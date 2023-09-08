The Wheel of Time: How Lanfear Subverts the Robert Jordan Canon

This article contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 4 and the book series.

It’s no secret that fans of the Robert Jordan novels upon which The Wheel of Time is based are not always pleased with the adaptation’s choice of modifications to the original narrative. But in the latest episode, “Daughter of the Night,” the introduction of Lanfear, a new general in the Dark One’s army, gives added agency to an important character. As interesting as she was in the books, Lanfear was initially introduced as a woman in need of rescue with an emotional attachment to the Dragon Reborn… or more specifically, the original Dragon, Lews Therin Telamon.

It’s a subtle but important distinction! When Lanfear first appears in the novels, she immediately targets Rand al’Thor using the alias Selene, just as she does in The Wheel of Time season 2. But instead of an innkeeper with a strange knowledge of high society, she’s a damsel in distress who transports Rand to another world simply so that she can be “rescued” and ingratiate herself with her savior. It immediately sets her up as a manipulative temptress and one of the most beautiful women in history, which undermines her status as one of the most powerful channelers ever known.

Even though she eventually uses her powers of disguise to become a much more complex villain in later books, the first impression she makes in The Wheel of Time season 2 feels much stronger. Concealing her identity and her past behind the agreement with Rand not to be too serious was a great way to introduce Lanfear’s mysterious past. Her insistence that “you’ll help me remember, and I’ll help you forget” is a nod to what Rand represents to her: the reincarnation of her former lover, Lews Therin.