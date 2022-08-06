The Sandman Season 1 Ending Explained: What’s Next for Dream and Lucifer?

These stories roughly parallel the first two collected editions of the comic – Preludes and Nocturnes and The Doll’s House. Those collected the first year or so of the comics and thus give us a possible roadmap of where the show might head next.

What’s Next for Lucifer?

The last scene of the show is Gwendoline Christie’s Lucifer plotting with Mazikeen (Cassie Clare), Lucifer’s half-faced consort and descendant of Lillith, ominously menacing about what she’s going to do to destroy Dream. If the comics are anything to go by, what Lucifer does to Dream is more screwed up than any of us could imagine: She puts Dream in charge of Hell.

Comics Lucifer (who was eventually spun off into his own popular, beloved series that served as the basis for the television show) decided the best way to screw with Morpheus was to empty Hell and put him in charge of what was left. We’re told in the show and the book that Hell residents to a certain extent self-select – if people believe they belong there, they end up there. So once Morpheus is in charge, people keep coming, and he has to figure out what to do.

The biggest open question is what the show does with the other pantheons. Lucifer’s abdication leaves a hole in the afterlife, one which deities from other religions try to step in to fill. Will we see Susano-no-Miko from the Shinto pantheon? Odin trying to escape the cycle of Ragnaroks? Or will the television adaptation lean heavily into the intra-hell intrigue?

What’s Next for Desire and Despair?

While most residents of Hell self-select, not all of them do, and we met one on Morpheus’ first trip into the netherrealm in season 1 of the show: Nada, his old lover. She was banished to Hell by Morpheus thousands of years ago as punishment for arguing with him about their love (Morpheus used to be a real jerk). In the comics, Season of Mists, the story arc that deals with the new status quo for Hell, starts with an argument between Dream, Desire, and Despair over a family dinner about Dream’s shabby treatment of his old love. They eventually inspire Morpheus to return to Hell and free Nada, setting the “duel” between Lucifer and Dream in motion.

They’re almost certain to use this in the next season (if there is one). Mason Alexander Park’s Desire and Donna Preston’s Despair didn’t get nearly enough screen time in season 1: this is a key plot in Morpheus’ growth and an excuse to get these wildly talented actors more screen time early in season 2. I can’t imagine the showrunners not taking it.