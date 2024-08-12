New Spider-Man Cartoon Features a Long-Awaited Change to a Classic Villain

Those observations give us an idea that Domingo’s version of the Green Goblin will be as diabolical and crazed as always. But other information about the part suggests that he’ll be a version of Norman unlike any other seen before. In this reality, Norman will become Peter’s mentor as Parker makes his first steps as a wallcrawler, a role occupied by Tony Stark in the MCU. According to the show’s producers, Norman will be Peter’s “man in the chair,” referring to Ned’s job supporting the MCU Peter with computer-based reconnaissance.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is set to give fans more of that sympathetic side, which makes the Green Goblin more menacing and Peter’s life even more tragic. The series will allow Norman and Peter more time to build their bond, especially as a key player in the first days of Spidey’s development. According to showrunner Jeff Trammell (via Popverse), “Norman has good intentions, but he hasn’t embodied the hero role like Tony has… but sometimes the methods in which he is sharing with Peter may not work out in everybody’s best interests.”

The idea of Norman working with Peter isn’t totally foreign. After all, Dafoe’s Osborn tries to bond with Peter by telling the boy that he’s also “something of a scientist.” The PlayStation games portray Osborn as a loving father to Harry, who respects Peter as his son’s best friend.

That’s a remarkable change from the comics, in which Norman is almost always a cruel schemer who takes pleasure in dismantling Peter’s life. Over the years, Norman kills Peter’s girlfriend Gwen Stacy, makes Peter think that he’s a clone, kills and/or kidnaps his Aunt May and daughter May, and more.

As horrifying as these moments are, there’s always been a certain pathos to Norman throughout the years. His Goblin persona has often been portrayed as a separate personality, one that ruins Norman’s own life as much as it does others. In fact, this version could make the Green Goblin the one who takes away Peter’s closes mentor by turning Norman Osborn against him.

It’s that connection between the evil of the Green Goblin and the tragedy of Peter Parker that makes Spider-Man the greatest superhero of all time and Norman Osborn his greatest enemy.