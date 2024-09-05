The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 4 Review – Meet the Stoors

The show’s treatment of Bombadil’s wife Goldberry is a bit odd and is perhaps down to the change in location. In The Lord of the Rings, Tom Bombadil lives next to the river Withywindle, near the Shire, and Goldberry, his wife, is described as “the river-daughter,” that is, presumably, the daughter of the Withywindle River. He is far removed from the Withywindle and surrounded by desert here, which is fair enough considering how many centuries before The Lord of the Rings this story takes place, but perhaps this is why Goldberry appears only as a disembodied voice Bombadil refuses to acknowledge exists.

Interestingly, Old Man Willow, a rather evil willow tree that lives by the Withywindle and tries to eat Merry, Pippin, and Sam, is adapted here as a desert tree in Tom’s new location. This seems to be another example of adapting something in a way that fits the story being told, while keeping the essence of the scene and some of the dialogue from the book. A scene reinstated for the extended editions of Peter Jackson’s The Two Towers shifted this scene of the tree pulling in Merry and Pippin to Fangorn and had them rescued by Treebeard instead of Bombadil. Here Bombadil has been reinstated but it is the Stranger who is rescued. It’s still the same scene, and it’s fun to see.

Tom Bombadil’s appearance is not the only bit of Tolkien lore coming under the spotlight in this episode. We also meet another group of ancestors of the Hobbits in addition to the Harfoots we already know; the Stoors. The Stoors are the ancestors of Gollum, as well as of Merry and the Brandybucks. Although they lived in a different location in the books, near the River Anduin, they were, as they are here, a group who stayed where they were when others went Wandering towards the west to find a new home. They were particularly fond of water, though, which is less clear here as their location has been moved to a desert! Their cave-homes are a rather neat combination of Tolkien’s Hobbits and real-world homes in desert countries, like the traditional Berber homes in North Africa (where Star Wars was filmed).

Tolkien’s lore has the Hobbits’ ancestors (Harfoots, Fallowhides, and Stoors) migrate westward to escape the rise of Sauron in the east. The Harfoots’ backstory in this episode, following a Stoor who left long ago looking for some kind of Promised Land, is a bit more melancholic. It’s a sweet, sad scene, as Nori (Markella Kavenagh) talks about how the Harfoots do not have a home and just keep wandering. It seems a bit of a shame to make the Harfoots’ wandering neither a migration to escape danger, nor a deliberate choice for a nomadic way of life, either of which would resonate with many real-life peoples, but the scene itself is nicely done and the reveal clearly means a lot to Nori.

This episode also establishes that both the Stranger and Ciarán Hinds’ character, the Dark Wizard, are Istari, or Wizards. That narrows down the identity of both to two out of five Wizards mentioned in The Lord of the Rings; Gandalf (the Grey), Saruman (the White), Radagast the Brown, and the two Blue Wizards. We’re reasonably confident that the Stranger is actually Gandalf at this point. While the Dark Wizard could in theory be Saruman, the wizard gone bad from The Lord of the Rings, we think this is unlikely. Gandalf had absolute faith in Saruman right up until he was betrayed by him in The Fellowship of the Ring, and considered him the wisest of the Istari, which would hardly be the case if he had known Saruman was throwing his weight around as a “Dark Wizard” and threatening Harfoots back in the Second Age.

We think the Dark Wizard is much more likely one of the two Blue Wizards, the two we know the least about. Even Tolkien wrote in a letter in 1958 “I really do not know anything clearly about the other two”, though he did say that they were sent east and south to fight Sauron, but failed, and became the founders of “secret cults and ‘magic’ traditions” that outlasted Sauron himself – the sort of cults Tolkien had considered writing a sequel to The Lord of the Rings about, perhaps inspired partly by Greco-Roman mystery cults. A very late note also suggests that they came to Middle-earth earlier than Gandalf, Saruman or Radagast, so it seems almost certain that this Dark Wizard is one of these two. That means the show has an almost clean slate to do what they want with him. His minions, meanwhile, look like they might be ripe for recruiting as Nazgûl once a few more Rings are completed…