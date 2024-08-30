The Rings of Power: Is the Dark Wizard of Rhun One of LOTR’s Blue Wizards?

This Lord of the Rings article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season 2.

The Rings of Power season 2 has already introduced a number of new characters, but perhaps the most mysterious is the Dark Wizard played by Game of Thrones alum Ciarán Hinds. Briefly seen in one of the trailers for the series as well as in The Stranger’s (Daniel Weyman) vision at the start of episode 1 and again at his stronghold in episode 2, we don’t know much yet about this Dark Wizard, other than the fact that he seems to be connected to the Stranger’s true identity and his journey to Rhûn.

The season 1 finale revealed that the Stranger is not, in fact, the reincarnation of Sauron, but rather an Istar, or a Wizard sent to Middle-earth. There were five Istari sent to Middle-earth, according to The Lord of the Rings, Gandalf, Saruman, Radagast, and the Blue Wizards, Alatar and Pallando. It was originally thought that all five Wizards arrived on Middle-earth at the same time, but letters from J.R.R. Tolkien suggest that the Blue Wizards may have arrived earlier in the Second Age than the other three.

We don’t know much else about Alatar and Pallando other than the fact that they were sent into the South and the East to disrupt the work of Sauron and were never really seen or heard from again in the West. In Tolkien letter 211, he says of the Blue Wizards that “I suspect they were founders or beginners of secret cults and ‘magic’ traditions that outlasted the fall of Sauron,” though in his Last Writings Tolkien changes course and suggests that they did manage to hold back Sauron’s forces in some way.