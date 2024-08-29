The Rings of Power Season 2 Cast and New Characters: Annatar, Cirdan, Narvi, and More
Read on to find out who Annatar, Tom Bombadil, and more new characters are this season in The Rings of Power
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is telling the epic story of the second age of Middle-earth, and with every epic story comes a hefty cast of characters. Not only does season 2 feature returning characters like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), and Halbrand a.k.a. Sauron (Charlie Vickers), this season will also see the addition of Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear) and Annatar (also Charlie Vickers), among others.
Before diving into the new season of The Rings of Power, here’s a quick rundown of some of the new cast members and characters you can expect to see in season 2.
The Rings of Power New Cast and Characters
Charlie Vickers as Annatar
At the end of season 1, Sauron’s Halbrand disguise was compromised after Galadriel uncovered his true identity in Eregion. However, that doesn’t mean that Sauron is going to just give up on using Celebrimbor and his forge to craft more Rings of Power. Annatar is yet another disguise used by Sauron to gain the favor of the Elves, through which he poses as the Lord of Gifts, an emissary of the Valar, in order to gain their trust. Annatar is also played by Charlie Vickers this season, who, aside from playing Halbrand last season, has also appeared in the TV series Medici.
Ben Daniels as Círdan
Círdan the Shipwright is an expert ship builder and the master of the Grey Havens. In Tolkien lore, Círdan is the bearer of the Elven Ring of Power Narya. Like Galadriel, Círdan is distrustful of Annatar and his promises, but is also largely ignored. Círdan is played by Ben Daniels in The Rings of Power, an actor you might recognize from season 2 of Interview with the Vampire, House of Cards, The Exorcist TV series, and Rogue One.
Kevin Eldon as Narvi
Mentioned in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings appendices as the Dwarf who built the Doors of Durin, Narvi is a great craftsman and architect, and sure to play an important role in the Dwarvish politics of this season. Not only is he King Durin’s right hand man, it’s also said that he has a close friendship with Celebrimbor. Narvi is played by Kevin Eldon, who you might recognize from Shadow and Bone, Hot Fuzz, and Hugo.
Rory Kinnear as Tom Bombadil
Described as a pacifist by Tolkien, Tom Bombadil is a figure of legend in The Lord of the Rings mythology and is making his live-action debut in season 2 of The Rings of Power. Bombadil’s journey is set to intersect with Nori and The Stranger’s on the edges of Rhûn, offering them a compassionate guide in an otherwise desolate wasteland. Even though Bombadil is known for not taking sides, he is interested in stopping the destruction of the East from migrating further into his home in the West. Bombadil is played by Rory Kinnear, who you’ll likely recognize from Men, The Diplomat, Our Flag Means Death, and the Daniel Craig-era James Bond films.
Amelie Kenworthy as Mirdania
Mirdania is a character created for the The Rings of Power and is not found in Tolkien’s work. She is an Elven smith of Eregion, studying under Celebrimbor and helping him with his work. Mirdania is played by Amelie Kenworthy, who has previously appeared in the short films Messenger and irl.
Sam Hazeldine as Adar
Sam Hazeldine is stepping in as Adar this season after Joseph Mawle’s exit. Adar is the leader of the Orcs, and according to Galadriel one of the Moriondor or the first Elves to be captured, tortured, and changed by Morgoth. Last season, he was thought to be an agent of Sauron, but it seems like he might be moving on his own motivations. Hazeldine has previously appeared in The Witcher, Peaky Blinders, Masters of the Air, and Slow Horses.
Ciarán Hinds as the Dark Wizard
Ciarán Hinds joins the cast as a character simply referred to as Dark Wizard. HIs motivations and intentions are shrouded in secrecy, but we do know that he was the one who sent the three acolytes of Sauron after The Stranger last season. As The Stranger continues on his journey to Rhûn, there’s a good chance the two will cross paths again. You might recognize Hinds from Game of Thrones, Belfast, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.
The Rings of Power Returning Cast
Morfydd Clark as Galadriel
Markella Kavenagh as Nori Brandyfoot
Robert Aramayo as Elrond
Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad
Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor
Daniel Weyman as The Stranger
Owain Arthur as Durin IV
Charlie Vickers as Halbrand/Sauron
Sophia Nomvete as Disa
Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Míriel