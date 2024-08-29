The Rings of Power Season 2 Cast and New Characters: Annatar, Cirdan, Narvi, and More

Kevin Eldon as Narvi

Mentioned in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings appendices as the Dwarf who built the Doors of Durin, Narvi is a great craftsman and architect, and sure to play an important role in the Dwarvish politics of this season. Not only is he King Durin’s right hand man, it’s also said that he has a close friendship with Celebrimbor. Narvi is played by Kevin Eldon, who you might recognize from Shadow and Bone, Hot Fuzz, and Hugo.

Rory Kinnear as Tom Bombadil

Described as a pacifist by Tolkien, Tom Bombadil is a figure of legend in The Lord of the Rings mythology and is making his live-action debut in season 2 of The Rings of Power. Bombadil’s journey is set to intersect with Nori and The Stranger’s on the edges of Rhûn, offering them a compassionate guide in an otherwise desolate wasteland. Even though Bombadil is known for not taking sides, he is interested in stopping the destruction of the East from migrating further into his home in the West. Bombadil is played by Rory Kinnear, who you’ll likely recognize from Men, The Diplomat, Our Flag Means Death, and the Daniel Craig-era James Bond films.

Amelie Kenworthy as Mirdania

Mirdania is a character created for the The Rings of Power and is not found in Tolkien’s work. She is an Elven smith of Eregion, studying under Celebrimbor and helping him with his work. Mirdania is played by Amelie Kenworthy, who has previously appeared in the short films Messenger and irl.

Sam Hazeldine as Adar

Sam Hazeldine is stepping in as Adar this season after Joseph Mawle’s exit. Adar is the leader of the Orcs, and according to Galadriel one of the Moriondor or the first Elves to be captured, tortured, and changed by Morgoth. Last season, he was thought to be an agent of Sauron, but it seems like he might be moving on his own motivations. Hazeldine has previously appeared in The Witcher, Peaky Blinders, Masters of the Air, and Slow Horses.

Ciarán Hinds as the Dark Wizard

Ciarán Hinds joins the cast as a character simply referred to as Dark Wizard. HIs motivations and intentions are shrouded in secrecy, but we do know that he was the one who sent the three acolytes of Sauron after The Stranger last season. As The Stranger continues on his journey to Rhûn, there’s a good chance the two will cross paths again. You might recognize Hinds from Game of Thrones, Belfast, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

The Rings of Power Returning Cast

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel