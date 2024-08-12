Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Needs to Forge Elendil Into Tolkien’s Hero of Legend

A respected Numenorean sea captain with a fondness for Elvish culture, Elendil initially seems to be little more than a man with noble ancestry and a tragic past. Grieving the recent loss of his wife and struggling to figure out how to parent his—often difficult—children without her, he’s a warm and deeply sympathetic figure who’s almost instantly likable. (The fact that actor Lloyd Owen looks as though he could be distantly related to Viggo Mortensen, who played Aragorn in the Jackson films, certainly doesn’t hurt.)

Season 1 saw him risk his reputation by befriending Galadriel before joining the Queen Regen Mirielt’s disastrous trip to the Southlands, in which many Numenorean soldiers were killed and Miriel herself was blinded. The battle with Adar’s forces also carried a distinctly high personal cost, as Elendil believes Isildur was killed during the disaster that turned the Southlands into Mordor. Viewers of course know Isildur isn’t dead, but the question of whether Elendil will learn his son is alive this season is up in the air.

Reeling from multiple tragedies, Elendil and Miriel return home to a Numenor in crisis, with the ruler of the island kingdom dead and Chancellor Pharazon’s faction scheming to steal Miriel’s rightful throne. How Elendil will navigate this treacherous situation will likely be the first real test of his leadership, as he’ll almost certainly find himself thrust directly into the kingdom’s larger power struggles whether he wants to be or not. While other areas of Middle-earth may be more directly ​​battling Sauron’s influence, Numenor has its own very human problems to deal with: increasing civil strife and competing political ideologies that pit former friends and family against one another.

“Ambition,” Owen recently told Den of Geek during a chat at Den of Geek’s SDCC 2024 studio. “That is what gets turned up and up and up in them, and all without a ring needed. That’s already there in the politics of Numenor. That schism in society has always been there. It’s just going to start cracking and getting wider.”

Elendil’s larger story is quintessential Tolkien, though. In his world, heroes are made, as much as they are born, and greatness is a burden long before it ever leads to glory. From Frodo Baggins and Samwise Gamgee to Eowyn of Rohan and Faramir of Gondor, Middle-earth’s greatest characters are often those who rise to meet the moment in front of them. Even Aragorn, who is born with a great destiny, spends much of his life living as a Ranger of the North and, at least in Jackson’s movies, wrestling with no considerable amount of self-doubt. And it seems like Elendil’s story in season 2 will be much the same.

With Miriel’s eyesight gone, Elendil’s role as her right hand will be more critical than ever. He will, quite literally, have to see for her, learning how to interpret the things he’s witnessing in a political context and use that information to their advantage. His counsel may be the only advice the queen can truly trust, and his political education alongside her will be the first step in forging the leader he’ll one day become. Elendil will likely have to make difficult decisions about what he believes in, from his faith to the future of their kingdom. And, of course, he’ll have to do all this while simultaneously grieving his lost son and living at odds with his daughter, Earien, who seems all too ready to disregard the ways of the Faithful and join forces with Pharazon’s faction. What sort of moral compromises and personal sacrifices will Elendil discover he must make along the way?