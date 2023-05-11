The Taskmaster Tasks They Weren’t Allowed To Air

Taskmaster is chaotic enough as it is – that’s why we love it so much – so can you imagine the kinds of unbroadcastable mayhem that occurs during filming?

Well, you don’t need to imagine, because we’ve rounded up a wild array of anecdotes from former contestants podcast interviews, the Taskmaster book and Little Alex Horne himself about all kinds of secret shenanigans that occurred but didn’t (and mostly couldn’t) make the cut:

Task Attempts Nixed For Legal Reasons

The producers certainly have their hands full trying to prevent the contestants from going overboard (those comedians are drawn to the Taskmaster House roof like iron filings to a magnet, but just aren’t allowed), with some attempts at tasks being either illegal or simply unbroadcastable.

Mark Watson also revealed that one unaired task in series 5 – in which contestants had to make five far-fetched predictions come true – was cut because Sally Phillips predicted something “legally compromising.” We’d love to know what that was…