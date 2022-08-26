She-Hulk Showrunner Hints at World War Hulk MCU Story

This post contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 2

And just like that, Hulk is off-planet again. Midway through the second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jen phones her cousin Bruce to get his blessing on taking a new job, which would require her to defend Bruce’s old nemesis from The Incredible Hulk, Emil Blonsky aka Abomination. Bruce of course agrees but then reveals that he can’t do more because he’s on a spaceship headed for Sakaar, the same ship whose sudden appearance in episode one caused the accident that led to Jen getting Bruce’s gamma-irradiated blood in her system. While it makes sense to have Bruce featured heavily in the first episode and then go away, to bring in viewers but not overshadow the main character, this plot beat may be more than a narrative convention.

Speaking to The Direct, She-Hulk showrunner Jessica Gao confirmed that the spaceship opens the door for another Hulk story. In the series premiere, Bruce identified the spacecraft as a “Class A Sakaaran Courier Craft.” MCU fans will recall that Sakaar is the planet Bruce lived on the last time he went suddenly off-planet, stuck in Hulk form in Thor: Ragnarok. While that film gave us a glimpse of Hulk’s life as a gladiator for the entertainment of the Grandmaster, it largely focused on his escape with Thor.

But Gao says that story left open far more possibilities. “Well, all I’ll say is, you know, he spent a lot of time off-planet as we saw in Thor: Ragnarok,” teased Gao. “And, we only got to see a little tiny bit of what his life was like when he was on that planet.”