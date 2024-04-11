The First Ever Taskmaster Was a Very Different Beast

As Alex Horne tells it, Taskmaster was born out of professional jealousy. In 2009, he became a parent and so broke with almost a decade of tradition by not taking a show to the Edinburgh Fringe. That same year, his friend and former flatmate Tim Key won the festival’s top comedy award, for which Horne had been nominated in 2003.

At home and envious, Horne sent out emails inviting 20 comedians – including Key – to take part in a new competition in which he would set them a different task each month for a year. The results would be shared in a live performance at the 2010 Edinburgh Fringe called The Taskmaster.

The result was organised chaos. An overdraft of comedians (a Fringe-specific collective noun) plus a pianist joined Horne on stage to reveal the results, set tie-break tasks, and eventually crown a winner.

“So this is The Taskmaster,” Horne told the crowd, “It’s the climax of a year’s worth of work, it’s 12 months of creativity for one performance, one strange evening, tonight.” With a homemade logo, PowerPoint slides, a live piano soundtrack, and Horne dressed in jeans and trainers instead of his now-customary black suit (he has four identical ones apparently, like Jeff Goldblum in The Fly), The Taskmaster was born.