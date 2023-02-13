The Prizes on Bullseye Had to Be Rubbish By Law

The gag about Bullseye is always the speedboat. How many contestants in the ITV darts-based game show that originally ran from 1981 – 1995, had room in their life or garage for occasional Star Prize, the speedboat? (Bullseye presenter Jim Bowen’s 2012 joke to The Mirror that “the only contestants who ever won them lived in top floor flats in Coventry” was taken literally by The Coventry Telegraph who in 2021 launched a local winners search that is presumably ongoing.)

The Bullseye speedboat was its prize anomaly, a symbol of glamour and excitement in a sea of hostess trolleys, sheepskin coats and stainless steel cutlery. After the winning team of two had built their cash fund by answering trivia questions from dart-selected categories, they faced Bully’s Prize Board. There, they threw nine darts in an attempt to win eight prizes plus the bullseye special. Having done that, they had the option to gamble the lot for Bully’s Star Prize – an affordable British-made car, caravan, or yes, speedboat. To share.

To modern eyes, Bully’s Prize Board is a fascinating time capsule of Stuff People Coveted in the 1980s (weight benches, portable cassette players, hi-fi stereo sets, slow cookers) and Stuff That Barely Constitutes a Prize (a pen and pencil, some Highland cake in a hamper, a teddy bear dressed like a Beefeater). Outside of Richard Osman’s House of Games, you’d be hard pressed now to find a TV game show giving away a nest of coffee tables or an electric drill, making the Bullseye offering seem charmingly naff these days.

You’ll know all that if you watched at the time, or if you tune in to Freeview channel 48/Challenge, which does the lord’s work by airing four hours of Bullseye a day. What you might not know is that the ITV game show was subject to strict legal limits on the cash value of its weekly prizes. Its pen and pencil presentation sets or knitting needle collections weren’t stinginess, but sacrifices required to pay for more exciting prizes elsewhere – portable televisions, motor-scooters etc.