The Best Political TV Shows

As Korean dramas continue to build a sturdy presence in the world of Western television, it’s only natural that a Korean political series will eventually break through. It’s probably not fair to call 2019’s Chief of Staff a breakout Korean hit just yet. Or at least it doesn’t yet have the crossover appeal of a Squid Game or The World of the Married, but hey – what does?

Still, Chief of Staff is a worthwhile and pulpy insight into the machinations of another democracy across the world. Chief of Staff follows the lives of South Korean lawmakers and their aides as they try to advance their careers and political ideals. Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae stars as Jang Tae-joon, a National Assembly lawmaker’s assistant and a ruthless political operator. – Alec Bojalad

Designated Survivor

Available on: Netflix (U.S. and U.K.)

Designated Survivor borrows its premise from one of the American political system’s most gnarly real life contingencies. You see, every year the President of the United States accepts Congress’s constitutionally-mandated invitation to deliver a “State of the Union” address in the hallowed chamber of the U.S Capitol Building. Naturally, the entirety of the executive and legislative branches gathering in the same place at the same time seems like a national security nightmare. So to address succession concerns, the president appoints a “designated survivor” who will watch the event from an undisclosed location and safeguard the continuity of the office of the president in case the unthinkable happens.

Well, in the case of ABC’s Designated Survivor, that unthinkable does happen. When an explosion destroys the U.S. Capitol Building on the night of the State of the Union, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Thomas Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) is suddenly elevated to the role of president. While Designated Survivor at times has a hard time living up to that bombastic opening, its exploration of the political world through the eyes of a relative novice made for a couple of compelling seasons on ABC and one more on Netflix. – AB

The Diplomat

Available on: Netflix (U.S. and U.K.)