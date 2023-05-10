The Politics of Succession: Who Are Jimenez and Mencken?

Because Mencken pays to run ads on ATN, the “news” network is incredibly favorable toward him, giving him an even larger platform to gain supporters. Though it wasn’t hard to guess the ideologies of Mencken’s followers before now, “Tailgate Party” revealed that not only are they being racist jerks and harassing people on the street, including Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) daughter, but they’re also firebombing polling places and planning other voter-intimidation tactics.

Daniel Jiménez

We don’t know much about presidential frontrunner Daniel Jiménez (Elliot Villar) yet, other than the fact that he won the Democratic nomination over Gil Eavis (Eric Bogosian) sometime between seasons 2 and 4. At the beginning of season 4, Shiv mentions that she’s looking at working for the campaign as a backup plan if the Roy siblings’ startup doesn’t pan out, which makes sense given her background with Gil Eavis’ campaign. Other than that, it doesn’t seem like Jiménez has much of a connection to the Roy family other than through political strategist Nate Sofrelli (more on him later).

After “Tailgate Party,” it seems safe to assume that Jiménez is against making deals with the Roy family. According to actor Ashley Zukerman in an interview with Variety, Nate was “schooled off camera” by the Jiménez campaign after talking with Kendall and Roman about pushing an antitrust investigation on GoJo in exchange for ATN not attacking Jiménez for 100 days after the election if he wins. Jiménez may not be the first choice for Waystar or some of the Roy siblings, but he seems like the best bet for the future of the country.

Nate Sofrelli

Arguably one of the most important guests of the Tailgate Party was Nate Sofrelli, a political strategist currently working for the Jiménez campaign. Nate was first introduced in season 1 as a political strategist for Gil Eavis. He worked with Shiv on Gil’s campaign and stayed on through season 2, even after she was fired by Gil. Nate and Shiv working together was complicated due to their romantic history, and they had an affair up until Shiv’s wedding to Tom (Matthew Macfadyen).

But Shiv isn’t the only Roy sibling that Nate has history with. It’s not clear exactly when this happened, but Nate and Kendall used to work together in Shanghai and seem to have once been close friends. Their conversations in “Tailgate Party” imply that they’ve been through a lot together, and Nate makes it clear that, despite their political differences now, they don’t have to be sworn enemies like Logan and Gil were. He wants Kendall to realize that he can do something better and different with the company than his father did.

Gil Eavis

When we first meet Gil Eavis in season 1, he seems to be a frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination. The polling is so good, that he offers Shiv a position as his Chief of Staff in season 2. However, this is around the same time that Logan offers Shiv the role of CEO at Waystar within three years, so she quits Gil’s campaign. Like Bernie Sanders, Gil is the kind of politician that strives to hold corporations accountable for their more unsavory practices. He is vocally against Waystar’s acquisition of local news networks through ATN and he leads the Senate investigation into the Cruise Scandal that almost put Tom in prison. Logan considers Gil to be an enemy, which makes Shiv’s working relationship with him even more complicated. While we’re not quite sure how or why Jiménez ended up being the Democratic frontrunner when Gil is such a strong candidate, it does make sense the the Democratic National Convention wouldn’t want to back a candidate who has such murky and volatile connections to the Roy family.