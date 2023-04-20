The Diplomat Cast: Where You’ve Seen Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell Before

The Diplomat is a new political thriller series from Netflix that follows Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) as she becomes the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom during a time of international crisis. Used to working in war zones outside of the public eye, Kate has to adjust to her new role in the spotlight while forging new alliances and making sure her marriage to fellow diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) doesn’t suffer.

Though their characters may not always get along, the cast of The Diplomat is full of talented actors and familiar faces. Here are the actors bringing their talents to the series and where you’ve seen them before.

Keri Russell is Kate Wyler

Kate Wyler is an experienced U.S. diplomat who is more comfortable negotiating in a war zone than from behind a desk. However, when the U.S. President asks her to become the U.S.’s Ambassador to the U.K., she accepts despite how uncomfortable the formality of this station makes her feel. Kate is played by Keri Russell, who is most known for her roles in Felicity and The Americans, though she also recently starred in the movie Cocaine Bear.

Rufus Sewell is Hal Wyler

Hal Wyler is Kate’s husband and a charismatic diplomat. Like Kate, he’s negotiated his way out of war zones, but this also means he’s made a lot of enemies. He does his best to be supportive of Kate’s new job, but also isn’t used to being the one on the sidelines and out of the spotlight. Hal is played by Rufus Sewell, whom you may recognize from the recent Netflix series Kaleidoscope as well as his roles in Old and The Man in the High Castle.