Bad Sisters, The A Word… UK TV Shows You May Not Know Were International Remakes

Before We Die

Scott and Bailey’s Lesley Sharp starred in Before We Die, the unpredictable crime thriller which aired on Channel 4 in 2021, about a detective whose son becomes an undercover informant in a perilous murder investigation. It’s based on a 2017 Swedish drama of the same name, which ran for two series, and despite some lacklustre reviews there’s a Series 2 of Before We Die on the way.

The Rising

This chilling supernatural crime drama aired on Sky Max in 2022, and follows a young girl called Neve Kelly who discovers she’s dead, and determines to track down her killer and get justice for her murder. The Rising is an adaptation of a 2017 Belgian series called Hotel Beau Séjour, and fans of the UK adaptation will be interested to learn there’s potential for the show to return, as the Belgian original also had a second series about a naval officer who has to convince the world his death was not the suicide it appeared.

Temple

There’s a great cast including Line of Duty’s Daniel Mays behind Temple, Sky’s medical crime drama about an underground medical clinic for desperate criminals, which is actually an adaptation of Danish drama Valkyrien (both dramas are named after tube stations, as their illicit medical operations are based in abandoned subway stations). While the original only ran for one series, Temple’s premiere in 2019 earned it a second series, which was broadcast back in 2021.

Loaded

Even top comedy talent like Ghosts’ stars Jim Howick and Lolly Adefope couldn’t save Loaded – a dramedy about four students who become millionaires after developing a hit gaming app – from being cancelled after its first series. The show it’s adapted from, Israeli sitcom Mesudarim (which is Israeli slang for ‘set for life’), didn’t fare much better, running for just two series.

The Traitors

Earning immediate cult status when it debuted on the BBC in 2022, The Traitors is a nail-biting reality TV show where 22 strangers (and one excellent presenter in the form of Claudia Winkelman) converge on a Scottish castle and have to sniff out three designated ‘traitors’ among them, otherwise any remaining traitors get to run off with up to £125K prize money. It’s based on the Dutch series De Verraders. In the original, the contestants were all celebrities, (and the US version had a mix of celebs and regular contestants) but we think the joy of the British series is the authentic magic of members of the public ruthlessly backstabbing each other.

Humans

Channel 4’s award-winning sci-fi drama about the effects of introducing life-like robots to society ran for three series from 2015 and had an impressive cast, including Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan, The IT Crowd’s Katherine Parkinson, Merlin’s Colin Morgan and Rebecca Front (The Thick of It). The Swedish drama it’s based on, Real Humans, was similarly well-received, and has a more recent Chinese adaptation as well, also called Humans.