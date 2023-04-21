Taskmaster’s Biggest Controversies: Potatoes, Hula-Hoops and Was it a Throw?

Mae Martin’s ‘Single Throw’

The task was simple: “strike the most drum skins and cymbals with a single throw of a bouncy ball.” Everyone was rubbish at it, but then Mae Martin came along and changed the game, interpreting a “single throw” as tying the ball to a piece of string, releasing it with a “throw” and then using the string to make the ball give an impressive drum solo.

But was that a single throw? Alex Horne even employed Taskmaster VAR to show Mae’s initial throw, which Greg deemed to have some “definite wrist” action, prompting Ivor to produce arguably the line of the series: “There was ‘definite wrist’ Greg, but I don’t ‘throw’ my penis across the room every morning, do I?”

The other contestants’ arguments got sillier and sillier, to the point that Alex Horne described the controversy as “my favourite thing ever”, and we’re minded to agree.

Result: Greg allows the attempt, Mae wins the task

Frankie Boyle: What Is A Banana?

In the same episode, when the Bingo task included the instruction “Get the banana down from the tree” Frankie Boyle and Jenny Eclair both opted to retrieve the sign saying “banana” instead of the fruit itself.

Greg wasn’t buying that a sign for something was the same as the thing it pointed to, which led to this wonderful exchange moments later when he was going to use the bathroom in the next ad break: