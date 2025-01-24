Star Trek Section 31 Ending Explained: The Final Scene Connects to TNG’s Darkest Story

Honestly, it’s a bit underwhelming. We don’t get much treknobabble to explain the exact effects of the bomb on the ion storm passageway, but we expected much more destruction with the explosion, given that Georgiou previously said that the bomb could wipe out an entire quadrant.

Join our mailing list Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

This explosion might have something to do with the fall of the Terran Empire, which happens sometime between “Mirror, Mirror” on TOS and the Mirror Universe episodes of Deep Space Nine. By the time that Kira and Bashir visit the Mirror Universe in the season two episode “Crossover,” the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance has ascended and humanity has been enslaved. According to Intendant Kira, the Terran Empire fell because of Spock’s reforms, as suggested at the end of “Mirror, Mirror.”

But it wouldn’t be too much of a leap to think that Georgiou’s explosion further weakened the Empire, setting it on a path only accelerated by Spock’s reforms.

Rachel Garrett and the Final Lineup

The promotional cycle for Section 31 teased a team full of Star Trek deep pulls. We have Sam Richardson as the Chameloid Quasi, Humberly González as a Deltan called Melle, Kacey Rohl as Rachel Garrett from the Next Generation episode “Yesterday’s Enterprise,” and Sven Ruygrok as Fuzz, a laughing Vulcan with bleached hair. That last part gets explained away pretty quickly in Section 31, as we learn that Fuzz is not Vulcan, but rather a microscopic Nanokin, who gets around in a robotic Vulcan suit.

Melle dies almost immediately and Fuzz reveals himself to be a traitor when he kills the mech-suit wearing Zeph (Robert Kazinsky). By the end of the movie, we’re left with a team that consists of Alok, Georgiou, Quasi, and Rachel Garrett. For those who (like this writer) would rather watch a movie about season one Neelix than spending one more second with the obnoxious Fuzz, things get bad when the flashy Vulcan suit returns. As he explains in an irritating Southern accent to replace his irritating Irish accent, the robot is now piloted by Fuzz’s mate, angry at being abandoned with a brood of children.

The most interesting of the remaining members is, of course, Garrett. The movie positioned Garrett as the team stick-in-the-mud, a Starfleet true believer who did not approve of Section 31’s ways. However, by the end, she’s on permanent assignment with the team, more comfortable with the chaos around her, but still holding out for a more prestigious gig.