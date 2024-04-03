Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Green on the Past and Future of Michael Burnham

That unusual journey meant Burnham had to regularly adapt to wildly different settings and a few status-quo shattering plot twists, including the show’s jump to the 32nd century between seasons two and three, while still remaining a consistent character.

When asked how she managed to pull off that tricky acting challenge, Martin-Green gives the most Star Trek answer possible. “It’s the company. It’s the crew and the cast,” she tells Den of Geek at SXSW 2024. “All of those things help keep Burnham consistent. I don’t maintain that consistency in a vacuum. I have a lot of people to be grateful for it.”

Those people include executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, the latter of whom joined the series toward the end of the second season, after the series lost three previous showrunners, and helped shepherd Discovery‘s new status quo in the 32nd century. While sitting next to Kurtzman, Paradise, and David Ajala (Book) during the interview at SXSW, Martin-Green says, “The truth of the matter, I praise God for everyone I’m sitting at this couch with.”

Michael Burnham of the 32nd Century

One of the biggest developments with Burnham involved her connection with Cleveland Booker (Ajala), a roguish smuggler whom she befriended during her first year in the 32nd century, before the Discovery made it through the time warp to join her in season three.

It’s apparent during our chat with them at SXSW, as they laugh and reminisce about their three seasons working together, that Martin-Green and Ajala have become great friends in real-life. Together, they excitedly tease a specific episode in the upcoming season “where Michael Burnham has to do some soul-searching and character unpacking.” Those are Ajala’s words as he describes how “glorious” it was to play that episode opposite Martin-Green. “It was a joy working with you too with that one,” she replies in a heartwarming moment with her co-star.

But as much as we’ve learned about Burnham and Book over the last few years, there’s actually still a piece of their story missing: what adventures did they get up to in the year between Burnham’s arrival in the 32nd century and her reunion with the crew of the Discovery? When Den of Geek magazine asks Martin-Green about that backstory, the actor reveals she actually knows the details.