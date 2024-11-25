The Star Trek Movies Kind of Ruined Jean-Luc Picard

“It’s like being inside joy.” That’s how Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) describes the experience of entering the Nexus, the strange phenomenon that drives the plot in Star Trek: Generations. When one enters the Nexus, their deepest desires, their deepest needs, come to life. Which is why the scientist Dr. Soran (Malcolm McDowell) will do anything he can to get back to it after he’s ripped away during a Starfleet rescue mission.

The Nexus provides more or less what you’d expect for William Shatner’s James T. Kirk, including a ranch with horses, the promise of adventure around the corner, and a (probably) beautiful woman calling for him. Sure, the Enterprise and/or Spock is Kirk’s true greatest love, but this depiction works too.

Yet by contrast, the Nexus dream given to our beloved, cerebral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) is shocking in its incongruity. Picard pulls off a blindfold to find himself in the middle of a Dickensian Christmas, surrounded not only by his nephew René, who we are told died in a fire at the beginning of the movie, but also his children and wife, a redhead who somehow isn’t Beverly Crusher. Picard bathes in the warm glow of contentment, safe at home with his young children, a desire so strong that it takes prodding from Guinan to overcome it and escape the Nexus.

Star Trek: Generations may have a script from Ronald D. Moore and Brannon Braga, who also share a “story by” credit with Rick Berman, but the movie’s depiction of Picard seems very different from the character in the television show that trio shepherded. In Star Trek: The Next Generation that same writing team presented Captain Picard as a tireless explorer, whose wanderlust resulted in friction with his brother, and who explicitly disliked children, at least for the first few seasons.