Star Trek Movies Ranked From Worst to Best (Including Section 31)

Section 31 is the apotheosis of modern Star Trek’s interest in surface-level edge, sending former Mirror Universe ruler Phillipa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) to join Starfleet’s black ops unit and retrieve a weapon with the power to destroy an entire quadrant. Screenwriter Craig Sweeny and director Olatunde Osunsanmi want to tell a heist tale about a rag tag group in the tradition of Guardians of the Galaxy or The Suicide Squad. What they actually make is an exasperating 90-minute movie about irritating characters trading dated 21st-century slang when not spewing therapy speak. Section 31 is not just the worst Star Trek movie. It’s the worst Star Trek entry of all time, period. – Joe George

13. Star Trek Into Darkness

Before the release of Section 31, it was pretty difficult to imagine any entry in the entire franchise straying further from what Star Trek is all about than Into Darkness. A laughably grim, mean-spirited film that tries awfully hard to conceal its weird “Space Seed”/Wrath of Khan ambitions beneath some clumsy mystery-boxing and an almost absurd amount of violence, Into Darkness is more akin to a lesser Fast & Furious sequel than it is about “boldly going” anywhere other than into vague nods to absurd conspiracy theories.

If JJ Abrams’ previous Star Trek (which we’ll get to below) was Trek-as-action-movie, proving that, with some gorgeous production values and a talented cast, the franchise could once again compete on the big screen, then Into Darkness is Trek as pop culture ouroboros, foreshadowing the backwards-looking fan apologia of his The Rise of Skywalker by six years. Not even the brilliant cast, stunning special effects, and another great Michael Giacchino score can save this one, with the core crew reduced to delivering performances akin to SNL caricatures and a big “reveal” that everyone saw coming three months out. – Mike Cecchini

12. Star Trek: Nemesis

It’s true, even in a generous appraisal, Nemesis seems unlikely to be anyone’s favorite Star Trek movie. It’s yet another example of how studio execs learned all the wrong lessons from The Wrath of Khan, that amping up the action, and having a genuine, capital-V villain is the key to box office success. Here, a shadowy villain with a vendetta against Captain Picard (hmmmm…where have we heard that before) stages a coup against the Romulan leadership.

It’s not great, and so obviously derivative in its central villainous conceit (despite the twist) that it comes off as a little desperate. It’s notable primarily for being many folks’ first introduction to Tom Hardy as the young Jean-Luc Picard clone, Shinzon, the introduction of the Remans to Trek lore, and Ron Perlman under some cool Reman makeup. We wouldn’t go so far as to say that Nemesis is better than you remember if you were particularly allergic to it out of the gate, but without the weight of expectations surrounding it, and especially now that it’s no longer the final voyage of the beloved Next Generation crew, perhaps we can be a little more forgiving of it. – MC

11. Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Ah yes, the one where they meet “God.” The deck was always stacked against The Final Frontier, coming as it did not only on the heels of the beloved Trek trilogy of The Wrath of Khan, The Search for Spock, and The Voyage Home, but also in the same summer that delivered bona fide classics in Tim Burton’s first Batman and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (not to mention other high-profile blockbusters like Ghostbusters 2 and RoboCop 2).