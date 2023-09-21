Star Trek Finally Settles a Long-standing Voyager Debate Once and For All

In the end, Janeway makes the executive decision to separate Tuvix and restore her crewmembers. And, as is Voyager‘s wont, the crew moves on after the episode’s end, never again mentioning the incident. But in the decades since, others have picked up the debate about whether Captain Janeway killed Tuvik or saved Tuvok and Neelix. Just a cursory glance at Star Trek Reddits finds numerous posts about the episode. Even U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez weighed in on the discussion, bouncing ideas via Twitter with actors Kate Mulgrew and Tim Russ.

For the most part, Lower Decks sidesteps philosophical debates in favor of fast and furious jokes. That’s certainly the case for much of season four’s “Twovix,” in which the same plant from the Voyager episode combines Chief Engineer Billups and Doctor T’Ana into an entity called T’Illups.

Initially, “Twovix” seems to side with those who claim that Janeway murdered Tuvix. Both Captain Freeman and T’Illups register shock when they read about Janeway’s actions. The former tries to find a way to discuss the issue with T’Illups, while the latter responds by making Tuvixes of most of the crew, combining Shax and Barnes (Shabarnes), Lundy and Honus (Chondus), and Swhale Swhalens, a combination of Steve Stevens and Matt the Whale.

Obviously, “Twovix” takes the combinations to outrageous extremes in service of a joke. Neither writer/showrunner Mike McMahan nor directors Barry J. Kelly and Jason Zurek devote much of the episode’s short runtime to ready-room conversations about sentience and free will.

But the absurd escalation of “Twovix” ultimately justifies Janeway’s actions. Yes, Tuvix is a sentient being, but one that came at the cost of two other sentient beings who need not have died. And if Tuvix’s desires outweigh those of Neelix and Tuvok simply because one currently exists and the other does not, does that mean that T’Illups is engaging in acts of creation and not acts of murder when he combines crewmates against their will?

“Twovix” ultimately exonerates Janeway, going by one of Trek‘s most constant maxims: the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few. The unholy abomination T’Illups creates by mixing several crew members results in a single sentient being whose desires do not have greater moral weight than the desires of those who were sacrificed in its creation. In the end, Tendi and T’Lyn go the way of Janeway and separate the Tuvixes, killing the mashup but saving the various members.