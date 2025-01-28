Section 31’s Failure Shouldn’t Stop Star Trek From Trying New Things

Given the mixed results of these outings, and all out failures like Section 31, the past sounds safe and comforting. But Star Trek is about going forward, even if it stumbles sometimes along the way.

Changing From the First

Star Trek first changed direction before most people realized there was any direction at all. NBC rejected the show’s first pilot “The Cage” but still saw value in the concept, commissioning a second pilot, “Where No Mas Has Gone Before.” Although “The Cage” was retooled as the excellent season one two-parter “The Menagerie,” any Trekkie can tell you that “The Cage” was very different from the finished show, complete with a giggling Mr. Spock and a different captain at the helm of the Enterprise.

Granted, it’s unusual for a studio to pay for a full second pilot, but most of Star Trek‘s production process falls within the standard steps for making a TV show in the 1960s. However, the franchise has shown remarkable willingness to change over the years.

Just look at how the franchise evolved while making the TOS movies. What started as the sequel series Star Trek Phase II became Star Trek: The Motion Picture. When TMP wasn’t the success that Paramount expected, producers pushed creator Gene Roddenberry to the sidelines and brought on Nicholas Meyer to lead the development of a sequel. Meyer had never seen an episode of Star Trek and saw Starfleet as a Naval institution (something anathema to Roddenberry), but he created Wrath of Khan, considered by most to be the best Trek movie. Two sequels later, Leonard Nimoy minimized the franchise’s original stakes to make a character-driven comedy set in present day for Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.

The same is true of the TV series. The Next Generation not only introduced an all-new cast with no connections to the original, something unheard of in our legacy sequel-obsessed current day, but also eschewed the swashbuckling captain model set by Kirk for the more patrician Captain Picard. When the first two seasons proved too stale to maintain interest, TNG course-corrected when Michael Piller took over as head writer, abandoning Roddenberry’s infamous restriction against interpersonal conflict on the Enterprise.

Even after those changes, fans complained that TNG‘s beige sets and thoughtful captain betrayed the sense of adventure established by TOS. We all recognize Deep Space Nine as a classic now, but fans initially complained about the show’s non-Starship setting, its exploration of religious themes in an enlightened future, and its darker tone. Even then, the series didn’t hit its stride until it moved the mystery of the Prophets to the background and focused instead on the Dominion War, leading to serialized stories about topics such as PTSD, something impossible to imagine on TOS.